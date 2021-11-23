A 14TB external hard drive for under $200? No, you’re not seeing things

Most brands and retailers are releasing their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year, and the discounts are just as good as you’ll find on the day itself.

Take the whopping 14TB WD Easystore external hard drive, for example, which is available for just $199.99 from BestBuy right now (a discount of more than $200).

When it comes to high-capacity backup drives, Black Friday deals really don’t get much better than this.

Today’s best Black Friday hard drive deals

$199.99 from BestBuy WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive - $419.99 $199.99 from BestBuy

Save 52% - This 14TB monster from WD is available at almost half price from BestBuy. If you're looking for somewhere to back up your thousands of photos and videos, this is the drive for you.

As you might imagine, the 14TB WD Easystore isn’t the fastest drive in the world, but in terms of price per TB it’ll be hard to beat this Black Friday, even on the big day itself.

If you’re constantly filling up your smartphone or camera SD cards with thousands of photos and videos, this high-capacity drive could be the perfect place to store your collection.

If you plan to use the drive to back up your PC, meanwhile, you’ll be able to use the WD Discovery app to set hourly, daily or monthly backup schedules, depending on your needs. And unlike some other external drives , the WD Easystore is compatible with both Mac and PC.

The drive also comes with a two-year warranty, so your investment is protected in the event of a failure.

More early Black Friday hard drive deals

Looking for something a little cheaper? Here is a selection of alternative storage deals available in your region. And it’s also worth keeping a beady eye on our rundown of the best Black Friday SSD and hard drive deals .