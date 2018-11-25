Nvidia Shield TV has never been cheaper for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy a set top box and these deals on the Nvidia Shield TV are something you shouldn’t miss.

At Amazon you can pick up the Nvidia Shield TV paired with its remote controller for $40 off, which brings its normal $179 price down to $139.

The Nvidia Shield TV can stream 4K HDR media just like any of the other best set top boxes in the world, but it has the unique ability to stream PC games for free using Nvidia’s GeForce Now technology.

The entertainment device even has its own specialized game controller. If you’re looking to game as well as stream media, the Nvidia Shield TV is available in a gaming bundle with the remote and game controller for $159, $40 off its usual $199 retail price.

Nvidia Shield TV: $179 $139 at Amazon

The Nvidia Shield TV is a miniature 4K HDR home Theater machine that also supports Chromecast apps and Google Assistant voice commands. It was always a little on the pricey side, but this $40 discount makes it a more than reasonable purchase on Cyber Monday.

Nvidia Shield TV Gaming Edition: $199 $159 at Amazon

Want to game along with stream 4K HDR content? Well then the Gaming Edition Nvidia Shield TV is for you. It comes with a controller made specifically with streaming PC games piped in from Nvidia GeForce Now. This bundle is currently going for $40 off in a pre-Cyber Monday special.

Of course, on Cyber Monday you’ll also find plenty of other set top boxes that can also stream 4K HDR media at much lower prices. However, none of these units below are designed for gaming like the Shield TV is.

Roku Ultra: $89 $79 at Amazon

The Roku Ultra can stream 4K HDR content like any of the other set top boxes, but it comes with a special remote that lets you control the device with your voice while also doubling as a headphone jack for private watching. Save $10 on it ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $34 at Amazon

Save $15 and start streaming 4K media with the Fire TV Stick 4K, arguably the smallest and most understated of 4K streaming sticks you can pick up this Cyber Monday season.View Deal