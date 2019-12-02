Intel wins Cyber Monday with this absolutely amazing SSD deal

It used to be you had to pay out the nose to get an SSD with 1TB of storage. But, the times have changed, as we've seen with this amazing Cyber Monday deal on a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD from Intel for well below $100.

What has been most impressive about this deal is how long it's stuck around. We spotted it as a Black Friday deal earlier, and it hasn't ceased to be one of the best SSD deals (if not the very best) for this whole sales period. It's no surprise that it's currently Newegg's best seller.

Intel 660p 1TB: $199.99 $82.99 at Newegg

This deal is crazy, bringing the price of 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage to below $100 is wild enough, but this brings it to $82. This is a hard to one to pass up.

View Deal

What you're getting at the price is 1TB of storage at incredible speeds. That's because it's not using a SATA connection like the 2.5-inch SSDs most of us are familiar with. This SSD takes advantage of the PCIe 3.0 x4 slot's data throughput to offer read and write speeds up to 1,800MB/s, and it can handle 4KB random reads at 150,000 IOPS and writes at 220,000 IOPS.

Compare that to a popular SATA SSD like the Samsung 860 EVO, and you'll see the Intel 660p has more than triple the the sequential read and write speeds, and a substantial lead in random read and write speeds as well. All that, and the Intel 660p is still cheaper.

All that performance and all that storage at a price this low is hard to beat. Maybe that's why we haven't seen any other SSDs beat it this Cyber Monday. This is about the only one that has come close, and it's a slower drive:

Samsung 860 QVO SSD, 1TB: $129.99 $87.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2018 line of affordable drives takes a tumble in price on Amazon, and 1TB for under $90 is just a steal. The QVO operates at 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively. View Deal

