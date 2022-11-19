Cyber Monday printer deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year, and one of the biggest sales categories across the day is technology – so there’s no better time to invest in a new printer.

This year’s Cyber Monday arrives on November 28, and analysis suggests it will be one of the best for electronics and technology. Those are key categories when it comes to sales, and Cyber Monday 2021 was disappointing for many retailers – so they’re almost certainly going to offer brilliant deals to tempt customers back.

That bodes well if you want to buy a new printer. These complex bits of kit can be some of the priciest technology you’ll ever purchase, especially if you need a high-end unit for your office or printing photographs. They’re not always cheap if you’re buying for home use, especially if you want an all-in-one device or need smart features.

If you’re unsure where to start, though, don’t worry. We’ve picked out the best printers you should keep an eye on during Cyber Monday sales, highlighted the top retailers, predicted what deals we expect and explained how you can make the most out of Cyber Monday without even leaving the house.

You don't have to go far if you want more Cyber Monday deals and printer advice.

If you want to take a stress-free approach to Cyber Monday 2022 then simply bookmark this page. We’ll monitor all of the key websites to ensure that you don’t miss any of the biggest and best deals on Cyber Monday.

If you want to augment that with your own research, though, we can hardly blame you. If that’s the case, we recommend heading to the websites below – they’re our favorite printer retailers, and they cover all the bases from home and office to photography and labels.

Cyber Monday and Black Friday may share a long weekend, but the two events have different beginnings. While Black Friday started in stores, Cyber Monday has always been an online event – and now it’s the last chance to grab a pre-Christmas bargain before prices rise.

The data doesn’t lie about the significance of Cyber Monday. It’s the biggest online shopping day of the entire sales season, and in 2021 it raked in more than £10.5B of sales – that’s almost two billion dollars more than Black Friday’s online sales.

The electronics and technology markets form a huge proportion of those Cyber Monday sales. The Adobe Holiday Shopping Forecast (opens in new tab) analyses 2021’s data to predict what will happen during the 2022 shopping season. The firm reckons that electronics sales will hit $49.8B throughout the period, which will form nearly a quarter of all spending.

Despite those huge numbers, there are signs that Cyber Monday and the surrounding days struggled during 2021. Adobe’s analysts found that last year’s spending didn’t match 2021 predictions, and analysis elsewhere suggested that spending was down by a whopping 10% compared to corporate expectations.

Indeed, over the last three years, holiday season spending has increased – but year-on-year growth has slowed, with a 32% improvement in 2020 collapsing to 8.6% in 2021.

What does this mean for printer deals in 2022? If you’re in the market for a new device, you could be in luck.

Adobe reckons that “record-breaking holiday discounts are expected to return” to incentivize customers to keep buying. The firm expects Cyber Monday to have 5.1% year-on-year growth, making it the strongest shopping day of the entire season. Combine this with the importance of electronics, and we’re certain that there will be loads of brilliant printer deals available on Cyber Monday and the surrounding days.

Adobe reckons that on Cyber Monday and the surrounding days, it will be common to see discounts as high as 32% on big-ticket items like printers and that only bodes well for anyone who wants to buy.

And if you’re keen to find the best deals possible, wait until the evening to take advantage of stock clearances, flash sales, and even more discounts. Research shows that most Cyber Monday sales take place between the hours of 7 pm and 11 pm, so this could be when retailers unveil last-gasp discounts.

These days, though, you don’t necessarily have to wait for Cyber Monday to make savings. Adobe’s analysis has found that electronics prices began to decline towards the end of October and stayed low throughout November. The firm says that you should be able to find printer discounts of around 20% during the entire period.

We’d also advise anyone who wants an office printer to take a special interest in Small Business Saturday, which takes place after Black Friday. It falls on November 26 this year, and while it’s about half as large as Black Friday when it comes to online spending you’ll often find special discounts on office hardware.

Adobe predicts that the best Cyber Monday discounts will hit 32%, and if you find that figure on your printer of choice, you could save a significant amount of cash. Even on a $100 model, you’ll have $32 back in your pocket, and the figure increases if you spend $500 or more on a high-end photo or office device.

Even if you only spot discounts hitting around 20% rather than 32%, that will still translate to a decent chunk of money saved.

There’s plenty of cash to be saved if you buy a printer on Cyber Monday, and we’ve got even more good news to report. Because electronics is one of the key drivers of sales and an extremely competitive market, we wouldn’t be surprised to see printer discounts topping 40% - especially on older devices that are still easily good enough for most situations.

The situation looks pretty rosy for anyone buying a printer on Cyber Monday. In many scenarios, you’ll probably be able to save almost a third of the price on your chosen device, and if you shop around and prove versatile with your product choices, you might save even more.

Prepare properly with thorough research

You won’t get a good deal if you arrive on Cyber Monday without knowing what you want to buy. Take that approach; instead, you’re likely to get an unsuitable product at an inflated price.

Instead, consider what kind of printer you need – and what features you can go without. If you want to print photographs and documents without worrying about speed, then an affordable inkjet is probably the way to go – here are the best home printers .

Conversely, if you’re buying for business use, then it’s worth considering a faster laser printer that can zip through documents. Head here for all the information on the best laser printers .

It’s worth thinking about all-in-one units if you’d prefer a printer that can handle scanning and copying or specialist devices for photos, labels, and cards if you have specific needs. Head here for our verdict on the best all-in-one printers , or click here for the best photo printers .

Beyond that, delve into the features. You should evaluate if you want to use a wired or wireless connection, need smartphone features, and if your next printer needs double-sided printing or super-fast page rates.

The final considerations revolve around cost. Figure out how much you’ve got to spend on your new device, but remember running costs – it’s no good buying a cheap printer if the ink costs a fortune.

Once you’ve thought about what kind of printer you need, it’s worth finding two or three models that fit the bill. Do this, and you’ll be more likely to find a great Cyber Monday deal because you’re not reliant on just one unit appearing at a great price.

Our final research tip? Don’t forget that each manufacturer has a huge range of hardware – and you don’t necessarily need to buy an expensive flagship to get most of the features you need. Also, consider last year’s models, which tend to have most of the innovations in the current-gen gear at a lower price.

Deploy all of the shopping tricks

There are plenty of ways to ensure you’re ready to take advantage of the best prices on Cyber Monday.

Compare prices across different retailers to ensure you’re getting the best. Remember that retailers offer other incentives to buy, too – a free product or app can make the difference if prices are static across different sites.

Set up your shopping accounts in advance, create alerts for price drops on your preferred printers, and sign up for mailing lists to receive extra discounts.

Stay patient

It’s always tempting to buy as soon as you see your favored product at a reduced price, but analysis proves that the best prices tend to arrive on Cyber Monday itself – and not before.

Stay strong if your next printer is available at a discount in October or November because you’ll probably save even more cash on Cyber Monday.

If you can’t help yourself, consider keeping the printer boxed away until Cyber Monday has been and gone – if you spot it at an even lower price, you can return the original for a refund.

Epson EcoTank ET-3850 An effective all-in-one with impressively low running costs Category: All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer | Print Speed: 15 ppm (mono) | Paper Capacity: 250 sheets | Paper Size: Up to A4 $399.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $449.99 (opens in new tab) at Dell (opens in new tab) Impressive print quality High ink capacity No touchscreen No USB host port

Epson’s all-in-one handles prints, scans, and copies, including features like auto duplexing, wireless connectivity, and a color LCD. Its print speed is fast enough to sate home users, its scan resolution is high, and it’s easy to get working thanks to Epson’s superb Android and iOS apps.

It delivers impressive quality across all printing, scanning, and copying tasks. It looks decent, too – its body is surprisingly light, extra panels fold away discreetly, and its quartet of ink tanks is neatly integrated into the chassis. It holds 250 sheets of paper and has an automatic document feeder for easier use.

The Epson’s initial cost of nearly $400 might seem high – and it still might seem high after a Cyber Monday discount – but that outlay doesn’t tell the whole story. The EcoTank comes with enough ink in the box to print 14,000 monochrome pages or 5,200 color pages, which is a vast number – you’d need about 70 normal cartridges to hit that number with some printers from other manufacturers. And when you do eventually need some new ink, the refills are up to 90% cheaper than the cartridges you’ll need for comparable rivals.

The EcoTank is not perfect. It doesn’t have a USB host port for printing from a thumb drive, and the display isn’t a touchscreen. Laser printers are also significantly faster.

The Epson’s impressive range of mainstream features and relatively tiny running costs more than make up for that, though, and they mean that the EcoTank is a manageable and capable home device.

Read our full Epson EcoTank ET-3850 Review

Canon i-SENSYS MF742Cdw (Image credit: Future)

Canon i-SENSYS MF742Cdw Clever design and a touchscreen make for an impressive, convenient all-in-one Category: All-in-One Color Laser Printer | Print Speed: 27 ppm (mono) | Paper Capacity: 250 + 50 sheets | Paper Size: Up to A4 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Superb touchscreen Expandable design Decent Performance Front USB port Not the fastest laser printer No duplex scanning

Canon’s i-SENSYS unit looks slick and smart enough to fit into most office or home environments, and its spec sheet covers most of the key features you’ll need: it has a 50-sheet ADF, duplex printing, a front-mounted USB port, and a paper tray that supports 250 sheets. It’s also possible to expand this unit with extra paper trays and other accessories.

Elsewhere, you’ll find built-in wireless connectivity and an excellent tablet-style touchscreen interface with programmable hotkeys. It’s easy to use and produces light, crisp prints at a reasonable pace, with neat and legible text. Its scans and copies are just as good.

Canon’s unit features robust build quality and easy setup procedures, and alongside its wireless connectivity, you get USB and Ethernet support too. The only missing features are duplex scanning and high-end additions like NFC sensors. We did note that there are plenty of other laser printers with more speed.

The Canon is still fast enough to sate most offices, though, and it makes up for the lack of record-breaking speed with a great touchscreen interface and consistent quality.

Read our full Canon i-SENSYS MF742Cdw Review

HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 (Image credit: HP)

HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 Smart features, wireless connectivity and good quality all impress Category: All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer | Print Speed: 29ppm (mono) | Paper Sizes: Up to A4 | Paper Capacity: 225 sheets Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Fast High-quality output Smart features including Alexa support Wireless connectivity Small display Relatively expensive

Don’t be fooled by the HP OfficeJet Pro’s name: this unit is not a dull business machine and is easily good enough to handle home and professional use without breaking a sweat. And don’t necessarily look for the 8035e, either: in the UK, it’s called the 8025, and it’s now been replaced by the 9025.

It looks superb, with a sleek design, and it has excellent connectivity, including wireless, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth support. It works with Alexa’s voice commands, has a front-mounted USB port, and is all navigable with user-friendly touch controls.

Print speeds are consistently good, too, and HP produced good-quality prints, scans, and copies. This all-in-one is pricier to buy and run than many of its rivals, but it’s versatile, effective, and easy to use – so it’s easily worth the cost.

Read our full HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 Review