Cyber Monday 3D printer deals 2022: today's best sales on 3D printing hardware & materials

The 3D printing world has seen tons of new innovations and refinements this year, bringing improved print quality, speed and reliability to 3D printers . As the next generation of printers started to be teased, there's a good selection of Cyber Monday 3D printer deals up for grabs today.

Entry-level fused filament fabrication printers (or FFF printers) remain the most popular format. They use molten plastic filament, which is extruded through a nozzle to build a model layer by layer. These printers are affordable and reliable, making them perfect for those just starting. If this is what you’re looking for, we recommend checking out the Creality Ender and Anycubic Kobra series.

If you're looking for absolute quality, then a resin printer is the way to go. Stereolithography printers (known as SLA printers) utilize a photosensitive resin that’s exposed layer by layer to create the final model. This type of printer enables you to print far more complex and detailed prints, but takes more time to set up and involves more processes and mess. This Cyber Monday, there's a good selection available, including a massive discount on the excellent Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K .

While the hardware may be your main focus during the event, don't forget to check out the materials. Most manufacturers offer their own material solutions, but check out ColorFabb, with a huge range of high-quality filaments in various colors and materials.

For more discounts, see our guide to all the best Cyber Monday deals.

Printing to the page? We're rounding up the best Cyber Monday printer deals

Best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Plus was $499 now $379 at Anycubic (opens in new tab)

Offering one of the most straightforward no-fuss designs for a large-scale 3D printer, the Anycubic Kobra Plus offers a huge 300x300x350mm print platform, LCD touchscreen interface and solid build that will ensure you turn out decent prints every time. What makes this printer stand out is the huge breadth of features on offer for a printer in this price range especially considering the discount. As part of the Kobra range, it offers fast print speeds, auto bed leveling, filament run-out sensor, huge material compatibility and a no-fuss approach to the build or use that will please both new and experienced 3D printers.

(opens in new tab) Snapmaker 2.0 A250T was $1499 now $899 at Snapmaker (opens in new tab)

Snapmaker 2.0 A350T was $1799 now $1169 at Snapmaker (opens in new tab) The Snapmaker 2.0 A350T and A250T were the models that pushed Snapmaker into the limelight. These 3-in-1 machines broke new ground with an easy change tool head and build platform that enabled you to switch from 3D printer to CNC to laser engraver in a couple of minutes. The design was a huge leap forward from the original SnapMaker and other 3-in-1 machines by simplifying head and platform switching process. The creative possibilities using the Snapmaker are endless, and with more accessories appearing since the launch, the A350T and A250T are now 40% off.

(opens in new tab) Flashforge Adventurer 3 was $499 now $329 at Flashforge (opens in new tab)

Flashforge has a huge selection of printers, going from the entry-level to the professional markets. The Flashforge Adventurer 3 is a great place to start with the fully encased enclosure that makes it safe to use in the home and with kids and animals. The simple, compact design and solid build make it an ideal choice for all family members with little to no prior experience. With auto filament feed, filament run-out sensor, quick change nozzle and cloud printing, it has the full range of features that will satisfy most users.

(opens in new tab) MINGDA Magician X was $349 now $239 at Mingda (opens in new tab)

Looking to expand your 3D printing? Then the Mingda Magician X is an ideal next step. Featuring a powerful direct drive extruder that is fully compatible with a large range of materials and sporting a large 230mm x 230mm x 260mm print area; this printer caters for both small and large-scale projects. What makes this printer stand out is the solid build and easy-to-use interface. Featuring a touchscreen LCD, this printer is easy to fine-tune to ensure you get the finest quality prints. A great printer for anyone new to 3D printing and has big ambitions.

(opens in new tab) Creality Ender 5 Pro was $379 now $340 at Creality (opens in new tab)

Creality has come a long way to ensure that they now produce some of the most reliable 3D printers on the market. The Ender has long been a firm favorite with those that like to tinker with their machines, and there's plenty of scope to customize and upgrade.

Best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro was £479 now £375 at Creality (opens in new tab)

Out of the box, there is little to initially differentiate this mid-range 3D printer from the rest of the crowd. However, dive in deeper, and you start to notice that that is far from run of the mill. Creality's S1 machines are turbocharged with upgraded components that accelerate performance and features well beyond the standard model. Not only does this machine have a decent-sized build platform at 220x270x270mm, but the 32-bit control board, LCD touch screen and Sprite Dual-gear direct extruder ensure this printer is capable of producing prints at a speed and quality comparable with far more expensive machines.

(opens in new tab) ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro Mono was £213.99 now £179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Elegoo Mars 2 Pro Mono is a neat, ultra-compact MSLA printer that will be perfectly at home on a small work surface or desk. While resin printers are often a little on the messy and fiddly side, Elegoo has created the Mars 2 Pro Mono as a step up from most entry-level MSLA models. Featuring a high-resolution 2K Monochrome LCD and COB UV LED Light source that enables high-quality prints with an impressive build area of 129mm x 80mm x 160mm. Quality and precision run throughout this machine with plenty of CNC parts and a slick, easy-to-navigate user interface. Remember to apply the £34 off coupon before adding to your basket to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) Flashforge Adventurer 3 was £349 now £279 at Flashforge (opens in new tab)

The Flashforge Adventurer 3 is a great place to start with the fully encased enclosure that makes it safe to use in the home and with kids and animals. The simple, compact design and solid build make it an ideal choice for all family members with little to no prior experience. With auto filament feed, filament run-out sensor, quick change nozzle and cloud printing, it has the full range of features that will satisfy most users.

(opens in new tab) da Vinci miniMaker-Red+2 FREE PLA was £249 now £145 at XYZ Printing (opens in new tab)

The compact Da Vinci miniMaker Red printer is one of the latest printers in their long-running and highly trusted range of ready-to-go 3D printers. XYZ specializes in machines that require no prior knowledge to use and offers an easy-to-use software interface that can be used with either Mac or PC systems. What is especially nice about the da Vinci miniMaker is its small size which means that it can easily sit on a work surface or be tucked away when not in use.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K was £479 now £409 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

From the outset, an impressive resin printer, the AnyCubic Mono X 6K, has become a firm favorite with model makers and jewelers. The amazing accuracy and simple interface make this a great place to start for anyone looking for that step-up in the accuracy and quality that you get with a resin printer. High-quality parts and an upgraded screen mean that the 6K version of the Mono X is faster than its predecessor and capable of producing far higher resolution. With the screen's boosted contrast, prints produced have noticeably sharper edge prints than competitor models. A great choice if size, precision and quality are paramount. You'll need to be a Prime subscriber to net deal.

(opens in new tab) Creality Ender 3 Neo was £259 now £175 at Creality (opens in new tab)

The compact Neo might only have a small footprint but can maximize the print size with a 220mm x 220mm x 250mm build area. The design is simple, detailed, and focused on the parts that matter, with a robust build and high-quality hotend and even features a full metal extruder, ensuring that this small printer hits well above its weight. While the design might look simple, Creality has added their innovative BL Touch sensor that helps to ensure a level platform and near faultless printing. As a great all-around machine that easily packs away, there's little not to like about the Ender 3 Neo.

3D printer material deals