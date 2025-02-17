New patch for Windows 11 24H2 reportedly plays havoc with File Explorer, and some folks are claiming it's broken their PC

Windows 11 patch is causing problems with File Explorer for some

This means that some – or most – folders on the desktop are failing to open

There are also reports of installation failures and PCs failing to boot

Microsoft’s latest update for Windows 11 has thrown some more spanners into the works for those who’ve upgraded to the most recent 24H2 spin of the desktop OS.

The February cumulative update for 24H2 users (known as patch KB5051987) did some admirable work on the bug fixing front, but sadly also appears to have introduced some fresh problems to this incarnation of Windows 11.

And two of these issues are very worrying, the first of which is a bug that’s apparently playing havoc with File Explorer, as reported by Windows Latest and other Windows 11 users across various online forums.

File Explorer is the app in which your desktop folders are displayed, allowing you to view and interact with the files inside. Due to this bug, though, you can’t actually view files, as some folders are refusing to open.

Windows Latest observes that the commonly-used Documents and Pictures folders are non-functional after installing the February update for Windows 11 24H2. File Explorer is also failing to work when accessed via Windows 11’s search function, or a desktop shortcut.

Other users are reporting various problems with opening certain folders, or indeed most folders – though some of them still appear to work.

It’s an odd sounding bug, in short, that’s having unpredictable effects. But if you’ve installed KB5051987 and are encountering weirdness in terms of folders just not working or appearing at all – even though File Explorer is running seemingly just fine, as normal, within Windows 11 – well, this is why.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of the flakiness with File Explorer, the February update is also failing to install for some Windows 11 users (though that’s nothing new – this is a common problem with a lot of Windows updates these days). For some, the download and installation process is getting stuck fast at a certain percentage, and for others, it might eventually complete, but it’s taking hours.

Worryingly, some folks are reporting that KB5051987 is causing crashes (Blue Screens of Death) after it’s installed, or that it has even torpedoed their Windows 11 installation entirely – yikes.

Windows Latest also points to potential issues with webcams not working, and the mouse cursor moving sluggishly and stuttering (as well as performance glitches in general).

(Image credit: Future / Jeremy Laird)

Analysis: File this one under ‘worrying’

Just when I voiced hope that maybe Microsoft is finally getting on top of all the issues with Windows 11 – which have been numerous ever since the upgrade went live last year – we’ve seemingly got a doozy of a gremlin messing with the internal workings of File Explorer somehow.

File Explorer is a critical part of the Windows interface – as noted, it’s the very folders you navigate to access all the files on your PC – so to see it partially (or almost wholly in some cases) hamstrung is very disappointing.

This is a fairly widely reported issue, and as Windows Latest notes, it has over 30 reports sent in by readers (possibly more by now). There’s also lots of grumbling (understandably) about this on Reddit and other forums.

One of your first thoughts – it was certainly one of mine – was that a third-party customization utility could perhaps be to blame, but Windows Latest tried a completely vanilla installation of Windows 11, and this too was affected. There doesn’t seem to be any commonality between those suffering at the hands of this odd bug, not yet anyway – and there are no suggested workarounds for now. (Save for the obvious course of action – uninstall the February update).

That said, in one of the Reddit complaints I perused, I noticed that somebody offered up the idea of disabling Windows Sandbox, and this reportedly worked for two people. So that might be worth a shot, but bear in mind that Sandbox is not available on Windows 11 Home. So only those with the Pro edition can consider this possible fix, and most people are running the Home flavor of the OS, of course.

On top of the File Explorer problem, the reports of installation failures are very concerning, especially those which apparently broke Windows 11 completely. These reports seem much rarer, thankfully, but still – caution might be the better part of valor here, and you may want to put off installing the February update for as long as you can. (Which, I should note, for Windows 11 Home users isn’t all that long). In this case, you will, of course, be running without the security fixes provided by the patch, which isn’t ideal either.

With any luck, Microsoft will be investigating these issues and hopefully taking action sooner rather than later.