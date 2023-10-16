Time to switch? Telstra’s popular NBN 50 plan will soon cost a whopping AU$100p/m

Telstra is the most expensive NBN provider on the market, and its most popular internet plans will be hit with a AU$5 price increase from November 1. The telco’s NBN 50 plan will increase from AU$95 to AU$100 a month, while its NBN 25 plan will go from AU$80 to AU$85 a month.

To put that into context, the average price of an NBN 50 plan among the telcos we monitor is currently AU$77.06 a month, and the average cost of an NBN 25 plan is sitting at AU$67.84. Telstra does offer good perks, but some of the best NBN plans can offer you top speeds at a lower monthly price.

While the cost of some of Telstra’s NBN plans is increasing, it’s also decreasing the price on one of its fastest NBN plans. Telstra’s NBN 250 plan is getting AU$5 cheaper, going from AU$140 a month down to AU$135. That is still expensive for an NBN 250 plan, which has an average monthly cost of AU$117.56.

A Telstra spokesperson confirmed that the price changes will impact customers who are signed up to one of Telstra’s currently available plans. If you are on an older grandfathered or legacy plan – meaning a plan that’s no longer offered by Telstra – you will not be impacted by the price changes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Telstra old price Telstra new price Average price* NBN 25 AU$80p/m AU$85p/m AU$67.84p/m NBN 50 AU$95p/m AU$100p/m AU$77.06p/m NBN 250 AU$140p/m AU$135p/m AU$$117.56p/m

*average price among telcos monitored by TechRadar

What are the best alternatives to Telstra?

If you’re a Telstra NBN customer and you want to avoid the price hike, the best option available to you might be to switch providers, and there are cheaper alternatives out there.

Exetel | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$53.99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$74.99p/m) Like Telstra, Exetel’s NBN 50 plan offers a typical evening speed of 50Mbps, but it’s priced much more cheaply at AU$74.99 a month (reduced to AU$53.99 for your first six months). Exetel’s plan also comes with a Speed Boost feature, which allows you to upgrade your plan to the faster 100Mbps NBN 100 tier for five days each month.

Superloop | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$59p/m (first 6 months, then AU$75p/m) Superloop’s NBN 50 plan doesn’t report a maxed-out typical evening speed, but it gets very close at 48Mbps. Superloop also offers the Speed Boost feature, so you can kick your internet up to NBN 100 for five days each month. Superloop’s typical evening speed on NBN 100 is 95Mbps.

Optus | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$75p/m (first 6 months, then AU$85p/m) Optus offers a similar service to Telstra, and its NBN 50 plan is cheaper at AU$85 a month (down to AU$75 for your first six months). It comes with Optus’ modem with 4G backup, which is a perk also offered by Telstra. You also have the option of including a Netflix subscription in your plan, though it comes at an additional cost.

Aussie Broadband | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m Aussie Broadband is one of those rare telcos which is highly rated by its customers – it’s currently rated 4.5 stars by its users on ProductReview. That level of customer satisfaction does mean Aussie Broadband is priced a little higher than some of the other alternatives we’ve suggested, but you’ll have access to 100% Australian-based support staff.

More increases could be coming

Telstra may be one of the first NBN providers to announce its increasing the cost of select NBN plans, but it may not be the last. There’s a reasonable chance other telcos will follow suit, and it’s because NBN Co is expected to increase the wholesale price of the NBN 50 tier by AU$5 in the coming months.

At the same time, NBN Co also wants the fastest NBN plans to get cheaper, so it makes sense that Telstra is lowering the cost of its NBN 250 plan. However, no price changes have been announced for Telstra’s NBN 100 tier.

With changes to NBN Co’s wholesale pricing on the horizon, it’s difficult to say whether or not prices will also increase with the Telstra NBN alternatives we’ve listed here. Exetel, Superloop, Optus and Aussie Broadband are cheaper for the time being, and we’d argue it’s worth making the switch if you want to save money.