The NBN 500 competition just got hotter – SpinTel joins the pre-launch club with a AU$74p/m plan

Big changes are coming to the National Broadband Network (NBN). In less than two months, NBN Co’s planning to officially roll out some massive speed increases across the network – for free. This means there'll be a handful of new plans, led by a 500Mbps ‘sweet spot’ tier that will offer 5x the speeds of today’s 100Mbps plans for around the same price.

While that news on its own is obviously pretty intriguing for anyone who cares about their internet speed, what’s even more exciting is that some Australian internet providers aren’t waiting for NBN Co to throw the switch – and that now includes TechRadar-favourite provider SpinTel, which has rolled out its 500Mbps NBN 500 plan way ahead of NBN Co’s schedule.

If you’ve been waiting for NBN 500 plans to arrive, you can now jump the queue and take advantage of the increased download speeds right now – and probably for much less than you’d expect.

Cost is low-low-low-low

You’d be forgiven for thinking increased speeds would mean an increase in cost, but SpinTel knows a thing or two about providing exceptional value. We rate the telco highly here at TechRadar, and regularly recommend its low-cost plans, and it's even been awarded as Australia's Best Broadband Provider of 2025 by the experts at our sister site Mozo.

We can confidently shower praise once again, as SpinTel’s new Home Turbo NBN plan has arrived costing just AU$74 a month for the first six months – that’s cheaper than many NBN 25 plans which only offer 1/20th the speed, and a good deal cheaper than some other NBN 500 plans that have launched early.

When the initial six-month period ends, the plan reverts to a regular ongoing cost of AU$84.95 a month which, again, is still cheaper than what some providers charge for 25Mbps plans. Great value? Tick.

What's more, the introductory cost is only AU$1 more each month than SpinTel's own NBN 100 plan, while the ongoing cost is AU$2 cheaper each month. If your home connects via a fibre to the curb (FTTC) or fibre to the node (FTTN) connection, this pricing structure highlights the positive impact signing up for NBN Co's free fibre upgrade can have.

SpinTel Home Turbo | 500/42Mbps | $74p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m) Claiming to reach its maximum 500Mbps download speeds during the busier evening hours and a speedy 42Mbps upload speeds, SpinTel’s NBN 500 plan should definitely be on your shortlist if you’re looking for a major home internet speed boost. The popular telco also offers the opportunity to add a new Wi-Fi modem router to support the faster speeds, and you can even optionally bundle a SIM-only phone plan to save a few extra bucks a month.

Why do I need the speed?

Take a moment to think about the number of connected devices you currently have at home and it’ll probably be much higher than you realise. The average Australian household has approximately 21 devices needing internet access, a number that is only expected to continue growing.

Then consider how many of these require a fast, stable connection to perform at their best – 4K TV and movie streaming, high-definition video calls for work, online gaming or large game file downloads – and suddenly the idea of SpinTel’s 500Mbps NBN plan becomes less of ‘nice to have’ feature and more of a necessity.

The advantage of SpinTel’s Home Turbo plan isn’t just about the faster download speeds, but the bandwidth that comes with it. The extra headroom enables more devices to work at their full potential simultaneously, resulting in a consistent and lag-free experience for the whole family.

How do I upgrade?

In order to take advantage of SpinTel’s NBN 500 plan, you’ll first need to make sure you have a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) NBN connection at home. If you’re not entirely sure what you have, you can type your address into SpinTel’s website to find out.

If you do have the connection, you can go right ahead and get connected. If you don’t, then you may be able to partake in NBN Co’s free fibre upgrade program, which will involve a technician attending your premises to install the necessary equipment. Once that’s in, you’re primed and ready with a future-proof connection for seriously fast download speeds.

Ready to sign up? Head to SpinTel for more information on the new NBN 500 plan.