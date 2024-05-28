Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, May 29 (game #856)

Quordle is a simple game at heart, in that the challenge is merely to find four five-letter words. How difficult can that really be?! But in practice, it can be really tough, because solving one while thinking about the letters you might need for the other three requires a certain amount of planning. If you get stuck, you'll find some hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #856) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #856) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #856) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #856) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #856) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • M • W • C

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #856) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #856, are…

CRUMB

MACRO

WHEEL

COMMA

Another relatively straightforward Quordle today, despite two of the answers containing a repeated letter. I was fortunate with the way the letters fell following my three start words; in the top left I had yellow C, R and U, and decided to add M and B to make CRUMB. Not only was that correct, but it also gave me a green C and M for COMMA in the bottom right, which might otherwise have been rather more difficult. Plus, it turned the M in MACRO yellow in the top right, helping me to tick that one off too. WHEEL, in the bottom left, required a bit of thought, but I spotted it eventually and solved the Quordle with two guesses remaining.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #856) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #856, are…

SNARE

LINEN

ALPHA

SPOOF

