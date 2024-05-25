Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, May 26 (game #853)

And so another week comes to an end with another Quordle. We're up to game number 853 now; who would have predicted that when the Wordle craze started a couple of years ago? Today's game is possibly a difficult one, or at least I found it to be tough and nearly lost my streak. Read on for my hints if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #853) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #853) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #853) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #853) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #853) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • A • F • G

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #853) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #853, are…

BRINK

ALLEY

FENCE

GUILT

Phew! I made two stupid mistakes today that very nearly cost me my Quordle streak. Worse still, the two mistakes were essentially one mistake repeated in double-quick time.

I'm usually a sensible player: I use set start words to narrow down the options, and play further narrowing-words as needed. That's what I should have done today with GUILT; I had green -UIL- plus a yellow T that I could see would fit at the end. Rather than take even two seconds to think about it, I played QUILT… and it was wrong. What an idiot, I thought – it must be BUILT… and it was wrong. Obviously the answer was GUILT, and what I should have done was to play a word such as BEFOG, which would have told me which of the three it was and saved me a guess.

With GUILT solved I now had only three guesses left and three answers to find. It was a little hairy at times, but I managed to come up with the remaining words and escape with a last-gasp victory.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #853) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #853, are…

TESTY

WHISK

RISER

PASTE

Quordle answers: The past 20