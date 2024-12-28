NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, December 28 (game #300)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #300) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Just the essentials

NYT Strands today (game #300) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PLEAT

THEM

ROAR

HOLE

WOOD

WAVE

NYT Strands today (game #300) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Smells good

NYT Strands today (game #300) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 2nd row Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #300) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #300, are…

LAVENDER

PATCHOULI

CEDARWOOD

EUCALYPTUS

SPANGRAM: AROMATHERAPY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There are around 90 essential oils, all with numerous benefits. Among the four we were looking for today, CEDARWOOD helps with focus, LAVENDER relieves stress, and EUCALYPTUS aids congestion. In other words if you're stuck on Strands, try unblocking with some essential oils.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, PATCHOULI was popular in the hippie era for covering up the smell of smoke and alcohol – and, no doubt, going unwashed for a couple of days. It also repels mosquitos and is beneficial to dry skin.

Interestingly King Tutankhamun was buried in his golden royal tomb accompanied by 10 gallons of patchouli. He either had some nasty habits or very dry skin.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 27 December, game #299)

NEON

PERM

MULLET

SPANDEX

JUMPSUIT

WINDBREAKER

SPANGRAM: EIGHTIES