NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, December 28 (game #566)

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #566) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MINEFIELD

HABIT

ITSY

HORNETS' NEST

PANDORA'S BOX

HERSHEY

PIECE OF CAKE

AEGIS

HISTAMINE

SURE THING

APPLE OF DISCORD

TIRES

EASY

GOLDEN FLEECE

CAN

NO SWEAT

NYT Connections today (game #566) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Trouble-free

Trouble-free GREEN: Mythological items

Mythological items BLUE: Boot these things

Boot these things PURPLE: Who it belongs to

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #566) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "NOTHING TO IT!"

GREEN: OBJECTS FROM GREEK MYTH

BLUE: PROVERBIAL THINGS TO KICK

PURPLE: STARTING WITH POSSESSIVE PRONOUNS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #566) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #566, are…

YELLOW: "NOTHING TO IT!" EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE, SURE THING

EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE, SURE THING GREEN: OBJECTS FROM GREEK MYTH AEGIS, APPLE OF DISCORD, GOLDEN FLEECE, PANDORA'S BOX

AEGIS, APPLE OF DISCORD, GOLDEN FLEECE, PANDORA'S BOX BLUE: PROVERBIAL THINGS TO KICK CAN, HABIT, HORNETS' NEST, TIRES

CAN, HABIT, HORNETS' NEST, TIRES PURPLE: STARTING WITH POSSESSIVE PRONOUNS HERSHEY, HISTAMINE, ITSY, MINEFIELD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

As someone who is known to kick the CAN down the road when it comes to doing odd jobs around the house I really should have gotten PROVERBIAL THINGS TO KICK first.

Instead, I wasted a guess thinking that HORNET’S NEST and PANDORA’S BOX belonged in the same group of four, and wrongly thinking that GOLDEN FLEECE was a famous ship (that’ll be the Golden Hinde). I’d never heard of APPLE OF DISCORD before, although it does sum up many of my MacBook issues over the years, but it was AEGIS that helped me pull everything together today.

Not seeing any link with the final groups, I stared at the words for a few minutes before the brain clicked in and I noticed hers, his, its, and mine at the start of the words for the Purple group.

