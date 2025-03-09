I can’t remember a time when SimCity didn’t exist – now I’m hooked on the app version

Features
By
published

Homescreen Heroes: SimCity BuildIt brings the much-loved classic onto mobile devices

SimCity BuildIt
(Image credit: Future)

I was four years old when the first SimCity was released on the 2nd of February, 1989. It was another ten years before our family owned a PC and I began playing the open-ended city-building video game. Along with Theme Park Tycoon and Theme Hospital, I spent much of my free time creating ever expanding empires.

It was only when the game Red Alert came along that I lost interest in these games and became captivated by online multiplayer games. Over 20 years later, while browsing the App store looking for a new game to enjoy, I stumbled upon an app version of SimCity. I downloaded it immediately, and felt 14 years old all over again.

Homescreen heroes

This is part of a regular series of articles exploring the apps that we couldn't live without. Read them all here.

I was eager to learn how they managed to translate the game play into a smaller format and whether it would be equally immersive on such a small device. It didn’t take long to get up and running with no requirement to create an online account or pay a subscription. I loved being thrown straight into a city without lengthy forms or processes. In a few minutes I was building my first neighborhood and beginning to welcome my first residents.

SimCity BuildIt

(Image credit: Future)

The interface is incredibly easy to navigate with a pop-up guide to help you navigate the steps of building your city. I was familiar with the original game but still benefited from having a virtual human walk me through it. At times I would have liked to turn the help feature off, but I couldn’t find a way to do that.

All the building features are handily located on the right-hand side of the screen with sub menus appearing after pressing each one. I also liked the fact that the app greyed out most of the city when creating specific buildings or services. This made it easier to see where I was allowed to build.

It wasn’t long before I received an invite to visit someone else’s city. This was helpful for two reasons. First, I was able to have a good nose around and see how it had been built. Second, I could buy items off the mayor, which would then enhance my own city, especially if I didn’t have specific services up and running yet.

SimCity BuildIt

(Image credit: Future)

After completing a number of levels you’ll unlock access to other elements of the game including the Mayor’s Clubs and Contest HQ. Through these advanced features, it’s possible to plot strategies with Club mates and declare war on other cities. This is where it gets a little crazy, but in a good way.

Once the battle is on, you can unleash crazy disasters on cities, including the Disco Twister and Plant Monster. Naturally, if you want to wage war on your rivals, you should be prepared to be hit yourself. The benefit of battling is that you can earn value rewards to use in battle or to improve your city.

SimCity BuildIt

(Image credit: Future)

Despite SimCity BuildIt being 100% free to use, there are plenty of in-app purchases. Some are as expensive as $99.99, although the majority of bolt-ons are much more reasonable. To get the most out of the game, you definitely should be prepared to part with some cash.

With my parent hat on, I was a little concerned about one of my children opening the app and proceeding to rack up the purchases. We’ve all heard horror stories of parents being shocked by what their children have purchased online and I didn’t want to be one of those parents.

An alternative way to make purchases is to watch video ads. These last 30 seconds each and are a bit of a pain but they’re by far the cheapest way to earn extra cash. Unfortunately, you can only watch one ad per day.

Despite this money-grab ploy, I thoroughly enjoyed my SimCity BuildIt experience. For 90s kids, it’s a fantastic nostalgia trip, and for everyone else it's a rewarding little app that’ll keep you coming back for more.

You can download the SimCity BuildIt app on iOS or Android.

Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Geometry Dash lite
This is the most addictive app I’ve ever used
IFTTT
Automate anything using this clever, original, and inventive app
Two leaders face off in Civilization 7.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is a gripping turn-based strategy title that completely annihilated my sleep routine
Elevate
Feel like you're losing your edge? This app could help you sharpen your mental skills
Two hands holding a smartphone showing the One Sec app
I was addicted to Instagram, but this app has finally fixed my excessive screen time
7 minute workout
This gym-beating workouts app finally got me exercising daily
Latest in Websites & Apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #1141)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #372)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #1140)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
SimCity BuildIt
I can’t remember a time when SimCity didn’t exist – now I’m hooked on the app version
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #1139)
Latest in Features
Lady Gaga sat at a press conference table for Spotify&#039;s fan event
Spotify’s press conference with Lady Gaga shows that music streaming services really do think about the fans after all
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
I'm relieved that Paradise season 2 has been confirmed after that mind-blowing finale
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2
3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to
SimCity BuildIt
I can’t remember a time when SimCity didn’t exist – now I’m hooked on the app version
The player attacks an enemy in Judgement.
The latest PlayStation sale is here, and these are the five games under $15 / £15 I've got in my basket
In this photo illustration a Google Play logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Why is there so much spyware hidden in the Play Store?
More about websites apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #1141)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #372)
Gaming with AI

I asked Gemini to play a text-based adventure game with me and the AI whisked me away to a word-based fantasy
See more latest