8 incredible WeChat emojis I want to see on iPhone and Android's general emoji keyboard immediately

I'm traveling to China for work for the first time, which has meant getting on board with WeChat, which I haven't needed to use before. This has suddenly opened up the world of WeChat's custom emoji list to me, above and beyond the regular emoji options built into the best iPhones and the best Android phones, and there are some real good ones in there.

There are a bunch that I instantly wish I could use in all my WhatsApp and iMesssage chats – though the good news is that you can add any emoji you want to Slack, so I actually can make use of these options professionally. Now, one might question whether I should use these professionally, but we can only play the hand we're dealt.

Something that often comes up with emoji symbols is that our interpretation of them often varies not only from what their original intention was to how we use them now, but they're also open to different interpretation and meaning in different cultures. I enjoyed reading this page about the culturally specific use of WeChat's emojis in China, why they're needed for greater nuance of expression – which then serves as a thoughtful jumping off about why emojis are so popular everywhere.

So here are the eight emojis I most want to see ported from WeChat to the general Android and iPhone emoji library, and how I'll twist them to my own dark purposes.

Official name: [Hammer] How I see it: On Android (and previous on iPhones) this depicts a hammer hitting a head. On iPhone, it's a frying pan with a mid-cooking egg in it. I assume this is changed for similar reasons to the iPhone gun emoji being turned into a water pistol, but it's such a beautifully specific alternative that raises more questions than it answers. How I'll use it on Slack: For when people need to be reminded to keep messages threaded or on the right channel. A light bonk on the head for naughty Slackers.

Official name: [Onlooker] How I see it: I think this one's a clear translation. How I'll use it on Slack: As a healthy and delicious snack replacement for the Michael Jackson eating popcorn GIF.

Official name: [Awesome] How I see it: So, I had to check the official version of this. It's someone giving the hang-ten style hand gesture, and 666 is basically Chinese slang for 'awesome' or 'smooth', according to various online sources. However, what I see is someone holding their hand up to the side of their head in the 'phone' gesture, smirking, with the number of the devil – implying that you're currently connected to someone evil. I see it as a good way to tell someone (eventually) that you've been trolling them. How I'll use it on Slack: In my standard daily interactions with Roland, our Phones Managing Editor, whom I regularly annoy without even intending to.

Official name: [NosePick] How I see it: I don't think this one needs spelling out. How I'll use it on Slack: I don't think I've ever seen a better emoji to depict disdain for a conversation. The Yawn emoji looks so performative compared to the sheer blankness of this. A masterpiece of insouciance.

Official name: [Shrunken] How I see it: This gesture is pretty common online anyway for shyness, but I think it offers some extra nuance of being shy while asking forgiveness. This may be on account of how often I need to apologize for things, but I don't think we need to get into that. How I'll use it on Slack: When I miss yet another important TechRadar Podcast planning meeting.

Official name: [MyBad] How I see it: Slapped hard enough for a clean red mark? Jeez. Or, alternatively this person has been chosen to become an Uruk Hai. How I'll use it on Slack: Any time that I would say 'wow. WOW' in response to someone. And by 'someone' I mean Homes Editor and accomplished Slack drive-by-er Ruth Hamilton.

Official name: [Emm] How I see it: Homer Simpson visited Easter Island. How I'll use it on Slack: I read someone saying this is usually used for abruptly ending and checking out of a conversation. I think it will be more effective at ending a conversation by redirecting to a new conversation about the weird Homer Simpson emoji, and what purpose it could possibly have.

Official name: [Drool] How I see it: The emoji equivalent of when a cartoon wolf's eyes burst out of his head and his tongue rolls along the floor. How I'll use it on Slack: As a summoning circle for the immediate attention of HR if needed.

