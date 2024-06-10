This budget task chair is on sale, dropping below $50 -- Staples Cartwright Ergonomic Fabric Swivel Task Chair

Need a new office chair? The Staples Cartwright Ergonomic Swivel Task Chair is now under $50 - that's more than half-price off.

Although the Staples Cartwright Ergonomic Fabric Swivel Task Chair is not a well-known brand or a high-end ergonomic chair in the world of boutique office chair manufacturers, it is an absolute steal at $50. This chair features a clean black design, essential ergonomic comfort with lumbar support, and locking tilt functionality, making it a practical and affordable option for anyone in need of a comfortable office chair.

Staples Cartwright Ergonomic Fabric Swivel Task Chair deal at Staples

Save $70 on the 5taples Cartwright Ergonomic Swivel Task Chair

Get 58% off, plus an additional 50% off of chair mats if you buy a chair. The original price of this chair was $119.99, which has been discounted to $49.99; plus, there is the option to pay with four interest-free payments of $12.50. You can get this chair assembled for you for an extra $59.29. But we wouldn't suggest this for most people. With a basic office chair like this, assembly should be very simple even for novice chair builders.

We've tested plenty of the best office chairs and, despite the understated appearance, this Staples desk seat comes with several notable features. It has fixed armrests, the ability to adjust the seat height, swivel wheels, a swivel base, and adjustable tension for leaning back, providing users with flexibility and comfort. The chair has a nicely padded seat with mesh backing and offers some level of lumbar support, which is impressive considering its low price point. Additionally, it includes a 7-year warranty and an optional 3-year protection plan, providing users with peace of mind and added value.

While this chair may not be widely recognized, its recent sale—over 100 units sold in the last 24 hours—showcases the growing interest in the product due to the incredible sales. With an average review rating of 4.4 stars, it is clear that customers love the chair, and it offers good value for its price. Furthermore, the chair has a weight capacity of 275lb, features a mesh backing, and meets BIFMA furniture standards, ensuring durability and quality.

The Staples Cartwright Ergonomic Fabric Swivel Task Chair has proven to be a practical, affordable, and well-received option for individuals seeking a comfortable office chair. Its combination of essential ergonomic features, durability, and attractive price point make it a compelling choice for those needing a reliable office or home seating solution.

