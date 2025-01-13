This 27-inch LG curved gaming monitor under $160 is the best post-holiday season deal I've found so far in 2025

Now that it's post-holiday season, some truly excellent deals have started to emerge, and that means if you have the spare cash after all that gift-giving, this is the perfect time to invest in the best gaming monitors.

One of the best on sale right now is the LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor, which is on sale for $156.99 at Amazon. It's a 27-inch screen that features an 180Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, an HDR10 display, two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, and AMD FreeSync compatible.

And right now, it's at its lowest price ever: under $160. Finding a curved gaming monitor at that price is a huge deal, especially with these specs, so take advantage now.

Today's best LG curved gaming monitor deals

