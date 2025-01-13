This 27-inch LG curved gaming monitor under $160 is the best post-holiday season deal I've found so far in 2025
The holidays are over but the deals keep coming
Now that it's post-holiday season, some truly excellent deals have started to emerge, and that means if you have the spare cash after all that gift-giving, this is the perfect time to invest in the best gaming monitors.
One of the best on sale right now is the LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor, which is on sale for $156.99 at Amazon. It's a 27-inch screen that features an 180Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, an HDR10 display, two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, and AMD FreeSync compatible.
And right now, it's at its lowest price ever: under $160. Finding a curved gaming monitor at that price is a huge deal, especially with these specs, so take advantage now.
Today's best LG curved gaming monitor deals
For a high-quality curved gaming monitor, the LG Ultragear is an excellent choice. It's a 27-inch screen featuring a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, built-in HDR10 , two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, plus it's AMD FreeSync compatible.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.