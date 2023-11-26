Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals 2023: big price cuts on Apple's thin and light laptops

There are already a load of great Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals to be had. While Cyber Monday itself is tomorrow – November 27 – many of the excellent MacBook Air Black Friday deals we saw on Friday have continued into the weekend.

This is great news for shoppers who didn't get a chance to grab a new model of Apple's thin and light laptop, and we could see even more great deals crop up on Cyber Monday itself.

We've seen some big price drops for the excellent and affordable MacBook Air with M1 chip. This launched back in 2020, but it's still a fantastic performer for day-to-day tasks. We've also seen price cuts on the newer M2-powered MacBook Air, as well as the 15-inch M2 model of the MacBook Air, which only launched a few months ago!

So, keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be updating it throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday with the best Cyber Monday deals we find.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air 13-inch deals (US)

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Record low price: The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for its best-ever price right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life. Overall, this is a deal we've seen before on rare occasions, but this laptop is still a great buy at $749.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,099 now $949 at Best Buy

If you'd prefer to get the latest Apple device, Best Buy has the recent MacBook Air M2 for a saving of $150 (though it was at $899 last week). We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, so you'll still be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air 15-inch deals (US)

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023, 8GB, 256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, the is still an impressive laptop at a good price following this new $250 discount.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023, 8GB, 512GB): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut the price of the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip with 8GB of memory and 512GB SSD. This remains a brilliant thin and light laptop, and the $250 cut makes it certainly better value than when it launched only a few months ago. The boost to storage space in this model gives you more leeway when working with large files.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023, 16GB, 512GB): was $1,699 now $1,449 at Best Buy

If you don't think 8GB of RAM is quite enough for you then Best Buy currently has a great deal on the 16GB model. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration, cutting $250 off the usual price.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air 13-inch deals (UK)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy.

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022): was £1,119 now £1,049 at John Lewis

Apple's latest 13.6-inch MacBook Air comes with a stylish redesign and boosted M2 processor. This model, with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD, gets a price cut, making it better value, and now just £60 more than what the older M1 model usually sells for.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air 15-inch deals (UK)