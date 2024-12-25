Last-minute Mac accessories you should get before the year runs out

If you’re reading this, you probably fall into one of two categories: you recently got a new Mac, or you have an old one lacking some core add-ons. Either way, it’s not too late to give your Mac a much-needed end-of-the-year upgrade. In fact, it might be the perfect time since we’ve taken time to find some contender-level underdogs in the shopping frenzy. That said, these are the ones you don’t want to miss out on before the annual calendar refreshes.

Apple 96W USB-C power adapter

You can never go wrong with an extra power adapter. With all the traveling happening this season, friends and family you need to see, and vacations you could be having, it’s probably not wise to take your one and only Apple power adapter with you.

If you’re still using the power brick that came with your Mac, then this adapter is especially for you. Those are usually rated between 30W to about 70W, which certainly won’t be enough to take advantage of proper fast charging. With a 96W charger and a MagSafe port, you can get from zero to 50 percent in about 30 minutes.

And of course, it’s also a great USB-C power adapter for all your other high-wattage compatible devices, like iPhones and iPads.

Apple 96W Power Charger

Apple Magic Trackpad

Nobody makes a trackpad quite like Apple. Not only is its trackpad responsive and pleasantly large, but the intuitive gestures elevate the macOS productivity experience in a way no mouse, including Apple’s own Magic Mouse, can ever truly replicate.

Now the iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro users can also enjoy the big productivity boost from seamlessly swiping through desktops and fullscreen windows on macOS thanks to the Apple’s standalone Magic Trackpad .

While I don’t personally use any of Apple’s desktops, I still use the Magic Trackpad when I connect my MacBook to a monitor while the lid is closed. That way, I can get the best of a laptop and a desktop setup, and so can you if you get this Mac accessory.

Apple Magic Trackpad

Logitech MX Master 3S

Our review of the Logitech MX Master 3S makes it clear that this mouse is a pleasant improvement on an already perfect mouse, the Logitech MX Master 3. While you can use both mice competently on a Mac, the 3S stands a notch higher because it also offers an improved 8,000 DPI optical sensor, meaning that you can get pixel-level precision while using it on those high-resolution Apple Retina displays.

On top of that, this Bluetooth mouse can stay connected and function through up to three devices, including an iPad. So, if you often use the SideCar feature with your iPad-Mac combo, this mouse will function between those two devices without any hiccups.

It’s not an Apple Magic Mouse, but it’s better because of Logitech’s highly ergonomic design, a horizontal scroll wheel located on the left flank, and a gesture button. In fact, the only thing it has in common with the Apple Magic Mouse is that it’s a rechargeable accessory, but it has a solid 70-day battery life, and unlike the Magic Mouse, its USB-C charger is in front – so you can still use it while it’s charging.

Logitech MX Master 3S

EZQuest 12-in-1 USB-C hub docking station

Do you want a hub that will never make you envious of another hub ever again? This is it. Not many hubs allow you to create three external extended or mirrored displays while still offering gigabit ethernet connectivity and SD readers, all the while delivering power to your Mac. More precisely, this hub offers four USB-A 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm jack, an SD reader, a micro SD reader, two HDMI ports for 4K video output at 60Hz or 30Hz, a VGA port, one gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port for charging up to 100W – making 12 in total.

Essentially, this will elevate anybody’s MacBook Air setup to Pro-level connectivity without the equivalent price tag. MacBook Pro owners, on the other hand, will be able to expand their versatility and connectivity in a neat 53mm form factor.