These are the 16 laptop deals I'd recommend to anybody in the spring sales – including MacBooks and gaming laptops

There are a host of excellent spring sales live at Amazon and other leading retailers this week that are perfect if you're looking for a new laptop. In both the US and UK, I've seen record-low prices on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've scanned through these sales, picked out the best deals and rounded them up just below.

A few highlights in the US include this Asus Vivobook S for $599 (was $799) at Walmart, the latest Apple MacBook Air for $949 (was $999) at Amazon, and this RTX 4070-equipped HP gaming laptop deal for $899 (was $1,499) at Best Buy. All three of these are excellent buys and easily some of the best laptop deals I've seen since Black Friday.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, you can get great deals like this Asus Vivobook 15 OLED on sale for £629.99 (was £849) at Amazon or this outstanding Gigabyte Aorus 16X for £1,099 (was £1,499) at Currys. There are also some excellent cheaper laptop options, which you can view below.

Today's best laptop deals in the US

Asus Vivobook S: was $799 now $599 at Walmart Display: 15.6-inch 3K OLED

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB A combination of a recent (and powerful) chipset, sizeable storage drive, and stunning OLED display make this Asus Vivobook S my favorite laptop deal today. It's not the cheapest, but a $200 discount at Walmart makes this one a great buy if you don't mind spending a little more.

HP 15 Laptop: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel i7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This configuration of the HP 15 Laptop is an excellent value all-around device. You get a modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, making it a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and a solid battery life of up to 9.5 hours.

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display: 13 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor and lengthy battery life. While it has been $100 less in the past, this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display: 13.8 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. This processor features an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you without a charger.

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,499 now $899.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB In case you missed it last time - here's another shot at scoring one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've ever seen at Best Buy. While this HP Victus won't win any awards for its design, storage, or display, the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset makes this one a potent performer for the money. Want smooth frame rates on a budget? This is a superb choice right now.

Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,399.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB You get a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card alongside 32GB of RAM and a Core i9 chipset for a fair price with Amazon's deal on the Lenovo Legion 5i today. By all accounts, if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop then this is a superb choice only let down by its small storage drive and the fact that other retailers have some really incredible deals also up for grabs today.

Apple M4 MacBook Air: was $999 now $949 at Amazon Display: 13.6-inch

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Apple's M4 MacBook Air is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. It provides an almost all-day battery life, ideal for those working on the go. Today's discount at Amazon isn't huge - but this is a brand-new laptop that's barely a few weeks old as of writing.

Apple M3 MacBook Air: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon Display: 13.6-inch

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 512GB Sick of small storage drives? You could instead opt for this excellent deal on the slightly older MacBook Air M3. The chipset here isn't quite as powerful or efficient as the latest M4 but you get a sizeable storage drive and 24GB of RAM for a ton of multi-tasking headroom. At $1,099, this one is still quite pricey but a massive $400 price cut technically brings this one down to its lowest ever price.

Apple M4 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Display: 14.2-inch

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB With the power of Apple's new M4 chip, the MacBook Pro provides great performance results in both productivity and gaming, with a 10-core CPU and GPU. Its 16GB of unified memory does enough to take intense processing tasks to a high standard.

Today's best laptop deals in the UK

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: was £599.99 now £359.99 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If i was looking for a cheap (but alright) laptop in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale I'd go for this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. It won't win any awards for style or power but I think the combination of a 12th-generation Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are quite compelling at this price. This one is perfect for everyday casual use, even if it is a slightly older machine now.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £629.99 at Amazon Display: 15.6-inch OLED

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD It's not the cheapest laptop in the Amazon Spring Sale but this Asus Vivobook 15 is a great choice if you want something a little more powerful and premium without completely breaking the bank. For a fair price you not only get a decent OLED display for great video quality, but also a respectable 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a sizeable 1TB SSD. These are really great all-around specs that should last you a good few years down the line.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB If you want a good value Windows laptop then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a strong buy. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to ensure good entry-level performance for the price. These specs aren't top-end, but they're fine if you're using your laptop for word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, or answering emails.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £235 now £189.99 at Amazon Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB One of the best cheap laptop deals is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 13.5-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,399.99 now £899.99 at Amazon Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel i9

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the latest Amazon sale offers some impressive top-tier specs for the price. It has an Intel i9 CPU, a decent 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for solid overall performance, and there's also a high-end OLED display that delivers a crisp and clear image for both everyday work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a good price so you can't go wrong if it suits your budget.