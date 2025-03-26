These are the 16 laptop deals I'd recommend to anybody in the spring sales – including MacBooks and gaming laptops
With options for both the US and UK
There are a host of excellent spring sales live at Amazon and other leading retailers this week that are perfect if you're looking for a new laptop. In both the US and UK, I've seen record-low prices on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've scanned through these sales, picked out the best deals and rounded them up just below.
A few highlights in the US include this Asus Vivobook S for $599 (was $799) at Walmart, the latest Apple MacBook Air for $949 (was $999) at Amazon, and this RTX 4070-equipped HP gaming laptop deal for $899 (was $1,499) at Best Buy. All three of these are excellent buys and easily some of the best laptop deals I've seen since Black Friday.
Meanwhile, over in the UK, you can get great deals like this Asus Vivobook 15 OLED on sale for £629.99 (was £849) at Amazon or this outstanding Gigabyte Aorus 16X for £1,099 (was £1,499) at Currys. There are also some excellent cheaper laptop options, which you can view below.
Today's best laptop deals in the US
Display: 15.6-inch 3K OLED
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB
A combination of a recent (and powerful) chipset, sizeable storage drive, and stunning OLED display make this Asus Vivobook S my favorite laptop deal today. It's not the cheapest, but a $200 discount at Walmart makes this one a great buy if you don't mind spending a little more.
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: Intel i7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This configuration of the HP 15 Laptop is an excellent value all-around device. You get a modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, making it a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and a solid battery life of up to 9.5 hours.
Display: 13 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor and lengthy battery life. While it has been $100 less in the past, this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance.
Display: 13.8 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. This processor features an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you without a charger.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB
In case you missed it last time - here's another shot at scoring one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've ever seen at Best Buy. While this HP Victus won't win any awards for its design, storage, or display, the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset makes this one a potent performer for the money. Want smooth frame rates on a budget? This is a superb choice right now.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB
You get a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card alongside 32GB of RAM and a Core i9 chipset for a fair price with Amazon's deal on the Lenovo Legion 5i today. By all accounts, if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop then this is a superb choice only let down by its small storage drive and the fact that other retailers have some really incredible deals also up for grabs today.
Display: 13.6-inch
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Apple's M4 MacBook Air is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. It provides an almost all-day battery life, ideal for those working on the go. Today's discount at Amazon isn't huge - but this is a brand-new laptop that's barely a few weeks old as of writing.
Display: 13.6-inch
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 512GB
Sick of small storage drives? You could instead opt for this excellent deal on the slightly older MacBook Air M3. The chipset here isn't quite as powerful or efficient as the latest M4 but you get a sizeable storage drive and 24GB of RAM for a ton of multi-tasking headroom. At $1,099, this one is still quite pricey but a massive $400 price cut technically brings this one down to its lowest ever price.
Display: 14.2-inch
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
With the power of Apple's new M4 chip, the MacBook Pro provides great performance results in both productivity and gaming, with a 10-core CPU and GPU. Its 16GB of unified memory does enough to take intense processing tasks to a high standard.
Today's best laptop deals in the UK
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If i was looking for a cheap (but alright) laptop in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale I'd go for this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. It won't win any awards for style or power but I think the combination of a 12th-generation Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are quite compelling at this price. This one is perfect for everyday casual use, even if it is a slightly older machine now.
Display: 15.6-inch OLED
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB RAM
Storage: 1TB SSD
It's not the cheapest laptop in the Amazon Spring Sale but this Asus Vivobook 15 is a great choice if you want something a little more powerful and premium without completely breaking the bank. For a fair price you not only get a decent OLED display for great video quality, but also a respectable 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a sizeable 1TB SSD. These are really great all-around specs that should last you a good few years down the line.
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
If you want a good value Windows laptop then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a strong buy. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to ensure good entry-level performance for the price. These specs aren't top-end, but they're fine if you're using your laptop for word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, or answering emails.
Display: 14 inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
One of the best cheap laptop deals is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 13.5-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.
Display: 14 inches
Processor: Intel i9
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the latest Amazon sale offers some impressive top-tier specs for the price. It has an Intel i9 CPU, a decent 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for solid overall performance, and there's also a high-end OLED display that delivers a crisp and clear image for both everyday work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a good price so you can't go wrong if it suits your budget.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
This Gigabyte Aorus at Currys is a great buy if you're looking for a decent gaming laptop thanks to a £300 price cut. That makes this one of the cheapest machines on the market right now to feature a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card. On top of that, you also get a decent chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a sizeable storage drive for good measure.
