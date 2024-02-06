HP has slashed up to AU$550 off workhorse laptops – here are our top picks

Most of us have returned to work for 2024, and now might be the time you’re realising your work laptop is desperately due for an upgrade. If you fall into that camp, HP has just launched up to AU$550 off select business laptops, so we’ve dug out some of the highlights.

We think the HP ProBook 450 is one of the best deals from the entire sale. It’s an entry-level workhorse with excellent specs, including 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, for a low price of AU$1,153. That combination of specs will allow you to multitask with ease, all without breaking the bank.

If you’ve got more wiggle room in your budget or you need more powerful specs, we’ve also found some options for you in HP’s back to work sale. These models are lighter and easily portable, making them good companions for commutes without sacrificing performance.

HP ProBook 450 G10 (15.6-inch) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,402 AU$1,153 (save AU$249) The HP ProBook 450 G10 is a day-to-day work laptop intended for general office use. It’s carrying a 13th-gen Intel i5 processor along with 16GB of RAM, and it’s got work-friendly features including a spill-resistant keyboard with a full numeric keypad. With a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, it’s a bit larger than the other discounted laptops here, but if a big screen is a must-have for you, it’s absolutely worth considering.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 (14-inch) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,968 AU$2,514 (save AU$454) Moving up to the mid-range and HP’s offering AU$454 off its EliteBook 840 G10 laptop. This model comes equipped with a 13th-gen Intel i7 CPU, which packs more punch than the i5 chip in the HP ProBook above. It’s got 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and the 14-inch display also means it’s smaller and lighter than the ProBook. This EliteBook is a strong competitor to Lenovo’s ThinkPads, and you might prefer its silver design.

HP Elite x360 830 G10 (13-inch) | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$3,776 AU$3,226 (save AU$550) In the market for a 2-in-1? HP’s got a power-packed model for you, but it’s still quite an investment even with a discount attached. It comes outfitted with an Intel i7-1365U processor, a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to load it up with apps and files. It’s the most compact option in our round-up with its 13.3-inch touchscreen, and it gives you the versatility to be used as a standard laptop, propped up in tent mode or like a tablet.

