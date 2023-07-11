Akko Sakura Jelly RGB review: smooth, satisfying, stunning

With its satisfying linear switches, robust build, and gorgeous Japanese springtime design, the Akko Sakura Jelly RGB is a mech keyboard enthusiast’s aesthetic dream – despite the fact its keys have a bit too much wobble to them.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Akko Sakura Jelly RGB: Two-minute review

Mechanical keyboard enthusiasts know you don’t have to have the most kitted out, spiffed up, hundreds-of-dollars-worth build to be happy with your keeb. Sometimes, even the most basic mechanical keyboard can do wonders for your setup, whether it’s the typing experience you care about or the aesthetics.

The Akko Sakura Jelly RGB falls more into the latter category. Not that this keyboard isn’t a joy to use – I’ll get to its performance later – but it's very much an I-have-a-specific-look-I’m-going-for-and-this-keyboard-is-perfect-for-it pre-build than anything else. That’s especially with its pure pink, Cherry blossom-themed look, which I obviously love, being pink-obsessed.

I wouldn’t say this is one of the best keyboards or even one of the best mechanical keyboards I’ve ever tested. The mech keeb market is incredibly saturated, and there are way more superior pre-builds than this one. But that doesn’t mean it’s not great in its own right, and if you’re looking for a translucent jelly design – in pink, no less – it’s definitely one of the best out there.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The Akko Sakura Jelly RGB is a TKL keyboard, which means that while there's no numpad, you still get those vital arrow keys, as well as miscellaneous keys like delete, insert, and page up/down that prove to be useful every now and again. One thing to note is that at 364 x 135 x 30mm, it is not as compact as other TKL keyboards. And at 830g, it’s got some heft to it so I wouldn’t recommend it as a travel keyboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Not that you wouldn’t be tempted to do so as it’s a sight to behold and worth showing off at a cafe. That translucent jelly frame and Pudding PBT with transparent sides that give them that floating keys effect are absolute stunners.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Add in the RGB lighting under and fringing the keyboard’s edges for some ambient lighting, and you’ll be the envy of everyone. Even though it doesn’t support color customizations, you still get several RGB lighting effects, allowing a bit of fun.

It isn’t entirely devoid of customizations. On top of the slew of pre-programmed shortcuts, you can create your own custom functions and record some macros. This gives it a little more versatility to help you maximize your time or simplify your workflow.

If you are seeking that blissful cable-free experience, though, you’re out of luck as this uses a USB-C to USB Type-A connection. However, it does come with a pink cable, so it won’t necessarily ruin your aesthetic. Plus, you won’t have to worry about charging.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

I only wish Akko put a lot more effort into its internal parts. While stabilizers were used to secure larger keys, there’s a bit of wobble to the rest of the keys. Not that it affects the feel or performance really, but if you want a keyboard with very stable keys, you might be disappointed.

I haven’t really tried to take the keyboard apart to see just how much you can modify here, but I do know that those switches are hard to pry out. Akko doesn’t say whether or not the included Cherry Red switches are hot-swappable, but I couldn’t take them out with my puller. If you’re looking for something mod-friendly, this might not be your best bet.

However, if you’re happy keeping the keyboard as it is, there’s not much to criticize about performance here. The linear switches are very satisfying to type on, though they do have a deeper actuation, a little more resistance, and some clacking noise to them. They’re also very responsive whether I’m doing productivity work or some gaming. There’s N-key rollover as well, so you can rest assured that every press is read no matter your typing speed or if you’re button-mashing.

Gaming on this keyboard is decent, though it won’t be the best for fast-paced gaming. I used it to play titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Kena: Bridge of Spirits without issues. Still, the deeper actuation makes it less ideal for games where faster responses are necessary. It’s a fantastic keyboard for productivity and everyday use, though, and it’s more than responsive enough when I’m writing articles or composing emails.

I’d say this is definitely a keyboard better suited for productivity than gaming.

Akko Sakura Jelly RGB: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $109.99 (about £85, AU$165)

$109.99 (about £85, AU$165) When is it available? Currently unavailable at the time of writing

Currently unavailable at the time of writing Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK and Australia

Akko makes no mention of special dampeners or a mount for better performance and quality, so I’m inclined to think the Akko Sakura Jelly RGB is as basic an enthusiast mechanical keyboard as you can get. This, in turn, makes me slightly hesitant about the price. Enthusiast keyboards typically sit around the $100/£100 to $300/£300 range, but the fact that this doesn’t seem to have any special parts inside makes me think that it should be cheaper than it is.

Then again, this mechanical keyboard does feel solid and well-built, and it looks gorgeous on top of that. And a lot of keyboard collectors would gladly pay that $109.99 (about £85, AU$165) price tag. If you’re not so much a collector, I'd be remiss not to tell you that there are cheaper options out there that perform just as well – some Wormier keyboards come to mind. However, if you really want this look – and it is a stunning look – you might be hard-pressed to find a better price.

Akko ships to many countries, including the US, UK, and Australia. So if you don’t find this one at your favorite online retailer, Akko should be able to ship it to you directly. The only issue is that, at the time of writing, the Akko Sakura Jelly RGB seems to be out of stock.

Value: 3.5 / 5

Akko Sakura Jelly RGB: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Layout: TKL Switch: Cherry Red switches Programmable keys: Yes Dimensions: 364 x 135 x 30 mm RGB or backlighting: Yes

Should you buy the Akko Sakura Jelly RGB?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value This is a reliable mechanical keyboard, but you're paying a lot more for the design here than anything else. 3.5 / 5 Design Who doesn't love a Sakura-themed keyboard? It's well executed here, especially with its translucent jelly case. It also feels robust and solidly built. 5 / 5 Performance This might not win any speed tests, but it's a fantastic keyboard for productivity and general use. The keys do have a bit of wobble to them, but that doesn't affect overall performance. 4 / 5 Average rating The Akko Sakura Jelly RGB is a great-looking, great-performing mechanical keyboard for enthusiasts wanting a very specific look for their setup. 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You want a Sakura-themed jelly mechanical keyboard

This is among the best-looking and most beautifully designed translucent/transparent keyboards I’ve tested, and its Japanese springtime theme is well executed.

You need a mech keeb for productivity and daily use

Though good for some games, this keyboard really shines in productivity and daily use.

Don't buy it if...

You want something that’s a better value for your money

Though it is a reliable and robust keyboard, it feels a little more expensive than other keyboards in its class. You’re paying a premium for the design here.

You’re a bit of a keyboard snob

If you’re a mechanical keyboard snob, this might not be able to satisfy your much higher standard. The wobble of the keys might make you turn your nose up.

Akko Sakura Jelly RGB: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Akko Sakura Jelly RGB Epomaker RT100 Lofree 1% Transparent Price: $109.99 (about £85, AU$165) $115.99 / £93.07 / AU$172.67 $219 / £181 (about AU$320) Layout: TKL 95% 65% Switch: Cherry Red switches Epomaker Sea Salt Silent switches Pre-lubed Kailh Jellyfish switches Programmable keys: Yes Yes No Dimensions: 364 x 135 x 30 mm 397 x 147 x 30 mm 306 x 144 x 30.6 mm RGB or backlighting: Yes Yes, customizable 7 white LED backlit effects

Epomaker RT100

It's a fantastic keyboard with excellent performance and lots of features, including a Smart Mini TV that lets you display your choice of images and sketches. Read our full Epomaker RT100 review

Lofree 1% Transparent

The Lofree 1% Transparent delivers great performance, a comfortable, satisfying experience, and the glorious thocky sound of an impressive pre-lubed linear switch. Read our full Lofree 1% Transparent review

How I tested the Akko Sakura Jelly RGB

Spent a month testing it

Used it mostly for work but sometimes for gaming

Tested its features and performance

I used the Akko Sakura Jelly RGB for about a month as my main keyboard for work, which meant composing emails and writing articles with it. While this isn’t marketed as a gaming keyboard, I did manage to test it on some of my favorite slower-paced titles. I also tested some of its features, like its on-the-fly macro programming and RGB lighting effects.

As a keyboard enthusiast, I own a small collection of mechanical keyboards, many of them hot-swappable and I customize when I find the time. I’ve also been testing keyboards, from productivity ones to gaming options, for years now, even before I joined the TechRadar Editorial team.

Read more about how we test

First reviewed July 2023