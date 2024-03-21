Here’s another hint that Apple’s Vision Pro is going global soon

Right now, Apple’s Vision Pro headset is only available to buy in the U.S. Beyond that, the company hasn’t given many hints as to when customers elsewhere will be able to get their hands on the mixed reality device.

One way to read the tea leaves, however, could be to look at Apple job listings – and in this respect, we might have just gotten a big clue about when the Vision Pro will go on sale outside the United States.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple has recently posted job listings for a “Briefing Experience Specialist” for the Vision Pro in Australia, China and Japan. The job description states that successful applicants will “design and deliver demonstrations that present the capabilities of the product and its revolutionary new technology.”

The obvious inference from these job postings is that Apple is gearing up to launch the Vision Pro in the countries listed, meaning they could be next in line for Vision Pro availability.

Coming soon?

(Image credit: Apple)

Predictably, the job listings did not give any clues relating to when the Vision Pro might actually go on sale around the world, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s sooner rather than later. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed Apple will expand the product’s availability before its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, which means we could see some movement over the next few weeks and months.

Australia, China and Japan are not the only places that have been seemingly getting ready for the Vision Pro. In October 2023, our friends at iMore spotted a LinkedIn job listing for another Briefing Experience Specialist, this time based in the U.K. And earlier in March 2024, MacRumors noticed visionOS code that seemed to hint that the headset could be coming to a range of other countries relatively soon.

Of course, there’s no certainty on any of these release dates as long as Apple keeps quiet about them. The aforementioned U.K. job listing went up in October last year but we still don’t have any information on a release date, so the latest news from Australia, China and Japan might not mean the headset is going to land there any time soon.

Still, given the size of the WWDC event, it would be an excellent opportunity for Apple to reveal more Vision Pro announcements to the world. If we still haven’t heard anything by then, people around the world will be getting impatient.