Quick! The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is finally on sale for a sensible price in the UK

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPU lineup has a variety of options from the excellent RTX 5090, down to the rumored RTX 5050 desktop GPU. The GPU market has been in disarray recently with price inflation across the board, but now there's one Blackwell GPU in particular that I can finally recommend.

The Palit Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is now available below for £699.98 (£30 below the £729 retail price) at Scan UK. It appears as though this will now be its new base price on Scan, as there is no discount or price slash evident – and acknowledging that, this is one of the best offers I've seen for an RTX 5000 series GPU.

The RTX 5070 Ti is only a few short steps behind the second most powerful Blackwell GPU, the RTX 5080, as it's a high-end GPU capable of tackling a 4K resolution on high graphics settings in plenty of demanding titles.

Using the same GPU die (GB203) and 16GB of VRAM, expect fantastic gaming performance, especially if you're upgrading from an RTX 3000 series GPU.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti deals in your region!

Today's best Palit Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti deal

Palit Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: was £729 now £699.98 at Scan The Palit Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is the best Nvidia GPU you're going to get today without overspending, especially in this price bracket. It's not too far behind the RTX 5080 in quality, providing enough horsepower to game easily at 4K. With the addition of DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, frame rates in games won't be a concern, particularly when base frame rates are high.

As an RTX 4080 Super user, I personally wouldn't go out and buy the Palit Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti myself; they're essentially on the same level in terms of raw performance, with the RTX 5070 Ti arguably winning thanks to its Multi Frame Generation advantage.

However, if you're just diving into PC gaming and looking for powerful hardware, or you're upgrading from an RTX 4070 Ti (or an RTX 3000 series GPU) I'd definitely suggest buying this while you still can. There's no telling what will happen with prices in this GPU market, but I've been noticing RTX 5000 series GPU prices fall to retail price or below in the UK (and at some US retailers) for a while.

I've used Multi Frame Generation, which you can read up on in my MSI Vector A18 HX A9W review, and to put it simply, it's a total game changer only when your base frame rate in games is at an acceptable 45 to 60fps. It's a big upgrade from the 2x Frame Generation model for the RTX 4000 series.

Yes, I know the RTX 4080 and Super GPUs will offer very similar performance, but it's no secret that RTX 4000 series cards are rarely available now since they're discontinued. So realistically, this is the only high-end Team Green GPU you're going to find below £800, so don't miss out.