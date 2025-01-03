Nvidia RTX 5050 to 5090 laptop GPUs spotted, suggesting next-gen graphics cards are ready for rumored CES 2025 launch

Nvidia’s RTX 5000 laptop GPUs have been sighted in the PCI ID repository, hinting they’re imminent

RTX 5050 to 5090 Max-Q models are listed, but there’s some confusion relating to the chips used

AD108M is present in the graphics cards lower than the RTX 5080, which surely must be a mistake

Nvidia’s next-gen laptop GPUs have been spotted again, although this mention of the mobile Blackwell graphics cards is an oddity indeed.

Wccftech reports that a bunch of Max-Q designs – more power-efficient GPUs for slimmer laptops, as opposed to full-fat flavors in beefy gaming laptops – for the RTX 5000 series have been sighted (by HXL on X) in the PCI ID repository

This is the official public list of ID numbers used with PCI devices, and products can pop up here before their launch. That’s exactly what’s happened for a number of RTX 5000 models, from the RTX 5050 Max-Q up to the flagship RTX 5090 Max-Q, in fact (some next-gen Blackwell models have been flagged up before, too).

This is the full list of Blackwell mobile GPUs complete with the chips used in these graphics cards which are in brackets at the end:

GeForce RTX 5090 Max-Q (GB203M)

GeForce RTX 5080 Max-Q (GB203M)

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Max-Q (AD108M)

GeForce RTX 5070 Max-Q (AD108M)

GeForce RTX 5060 Max-Q (AD108M)

GeForce RTX 5050 Max-Q (AD108M)

Keen-eyed readers will spot the strange element here, which is the mention of ‘AD108M’ as the chip in the next-gen laptop graphics cards below the RTX 5080 level.

AD is the Lovelace range, albeit AD108M is a hitherto unknown mobile part, and so the suggestion here is that Nvidia will somehow be using an old chip (once Blackwell is launched) for the RTX 5050 to 5070 Ti Max-Q GPUs.

Analysis: Mistakes were (surely) made

What to make of this, exactly? I’m inclined to think this must simply be an error. While it is, in theory, conceivable that Nvidia might draft in what’ll be last-gen chips when Blackwell laptop GPUs are launched, the mentioned model – AD108M (M means Mobile, in case you weren’t aware) – would be at the bottom of the stack, beneath AD107M which is currently the lowest tier.

So, if this is accurate, it would mean that the RTX 5070 Ti is set to use a chip that’s lower in the Lovelace pecking order than AD107M which is in the RTX 4050 mobile GPU. And that makes less than no sense at all.

In all probability, this has to be some kind of mistake. Wccftech points to Tech Powerup listing AD108M in its database, too, under Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs, but those entries have now been deleted – so again, this appears to back up the theory that it’s simply an error that has crept in somehow.

Tech Powerup actually listed both AD108M and GB206M (GB being the Blackwell chip) as two GPU options, but now only GB206M remains. This should be the chip that serves as the engine for lower tier Blackwell GPUs, and maybe GB205M too, although that, notably, isn’t mentioned in these PCI IDs.

All in all, we’d treat this with a lot of skepticism, and the main point here is that it’s another piece of spillage that indicates we’re likely to get next-gen laptop GPUs very soon from Nvidia – and that past rumors of a CES 2025 launch are correct. Time will tell, and we don’t have much time to wait out now, as Nvidia’s big keynote is on January 6, where desktop Blackwell GPUs are certainly expected (and they could potentially be very power-hungry).