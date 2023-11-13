Nvidia could’ve made a major last-minute change with RTX Super GPU refreshes

Nvidia might only be bringing two graphics card refreshes to the table early next year, or that’s the latest chatter from the grapevine.

Okay, with all of this – including the original rumor that there’ll be three revamped Lovelace cards – we need to be very cautious.

But the latest nugget, which comes from leaker Harukaze5719 on X (formerly Twitter), claims that a Korean retailer has asserted that only an RTX 4070 Super and 4080 Super will be coming.

One Korean seller confirmed RTX 40 Super. But he only confirmed 4070 Super and 4080 Super.Just for naming, didn't give any detailsNovember 10, 2023 See more

This means the theoretical refresh sitting between those two products, the purported RTX 4070 Ti Super, has either been abandoned by Nvidia in the final stages of preparation, or was never a candidate in the first place.

That’s the only info the retailer divulged, and nothing was provided in terms of the specs of these offerings which will theoretically be vying for a place on our list of the best graphics cards – and hopefully doing better than the RTX 4080.

Analysis: A believable change of tack

Of course, we are being asked to take the word of one leaker (or rather, a retail source) over the previous contentions of other leakers and their sources.

However, we’ve always wondered about the likelihood of a trio of refreshed graphics cards in this upper mid-range to high-end space – two makes more sense to us (at least initially). And moreover, we’ve always been skeptical on the rather absurd (we reckon) idea of chucking both the Super and Ti suffixes into the name.

That’s not something Nvidia has done before, nor is it something that should be done in our opinion. Mainly because it seems confusing, and tantamount to admitting Nvidia has made a mistake with how it has pitched Lovelace GPUs in this bracket (because to have to jam in such a name clearly wasn’t planned).

So, if the RTX 4070 Ti Super didn’t happen, that wouldn’t surprise us. As noted, though, it could still be happening…

Whatever is the case in reality, we shouldn’t have long to wait until we find out. Nvidia has apparently planned a special event for CES 2024 – just like last year where we saw the launch of the 4070 Ti (and laptop GPUs) – and the new Lovelace products, whatever they may be, will surely be unveiled here.

Via Dexerto