How to update AMD GPU drivers

How-to
By published

Keep your drivers updated

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card on top wooden desk beside a keyboard
(Image credit: Yasin Hasan / Shutterstock)
Jump to:

If you’re hoping for the best experience on your PC, whether thats during gaming sessions or when rendering videos, then knowing how to update AMD drivers can be a crucial step. Keeping your graphics drivers up to date allows you take full advantage of your hardware and out of date software can cause issues.

Knowing how to update AMD drivers is a simple process, you don’t need any extra software and you can do it straight from your PCs control panel.

We’ve got step-by-step instructions on how to get going. It’s worth checking for driver updates frequently rather than just when you have issues to ensure your PC is running well.

Tools and requirements

  • PC or laptop
  • AMD graphics card already installed
  • Internet connection may be required

Steps for how to update AMD GPU drivers

  • Open Windows 11's Control Panel, you can do this by searching for it in your Start menu
  • Click on Hardware and Sound and then hit Device Manager which appears under Devices and Printers
  • Double-click on Display Adaptors and then double-click on your GPU
  • Open the Driver tab and then hit Update Driver and then Search automatically

Step by step guide on how to update AMD GPU drivers

1. Open Control Panel

(Image: © Future / Microsoft)

Open your control panel, you can search for it by opening your Start menu and then typing in the box.

2. Open Device Manager

(Image: © Future / Microsoft)

Open the Hardware and Sound settings. Then, select the Device Manager option which comes up under Devices and Printers. You may need to provide admin permissions so if you aren’t an admin be sure to get permission from who is.

3. Open Display Adaptors

(Image: © Future / Microsoft)

Double click on the Display adaptors option to show a list of your graphics cards (there might be a dedicated GPU as well as integrated GPUs).

4. Update the driver

(Image: © Future / Microsoft)

Your AMD graphics card should appear if you have it installed. Double-click on this and it should open a new window.

In the new window, click on the Driver tab at the top. Hit the Update driver option which appears, if it’s greyed out then your graphics drivers are usually already up to date.

5. Search for the latest drivers

(Image: © Future / Microsoft)

Select the Search automatically for drivers option to find the relevant drivers and then install them. You may told that you already have the best drivers installed, which means you don’t need to update.

Final thoughts on updating your AMD GPU drivers

Overall, updating your AMD drivers could be a great way to solve any graphics-related issues you’re having.

Keeping your drivers up to date also prevents you from facing problems when trying to boot into your favorite game and most AAA titles require up-to-date drivers to play.

You might also like

See more Computing How Tos
TOPICS
Jasmine Mannan
Jasmine Mannan
Contributor

Jasmine is a gaming hardware and tech journalist with an appreciation for all things others dare to call boring or complicated.

Previously of GamesRadar and The Mirror, Jasmine has reviewed and covered hundreds of devices from laptops to sound bars, monitors to cameras and almost everything in-between. 

In her spare time, Jasmine enjoys playing games that make her rage and building PCs, which also makes her rage – as well as spending time with her three cats. Crazy cat lady in the making! 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia driver downloading
How to roll back Nvidia drivers
One of the best AMD graphics cards against a magenta techradar background
The best AMD graphics card in 2025: top GPUs from Team Red
PC gamer looking at PC in anger and disbelief
How to set up a new gaming PC
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image
Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver promises a black screen fix - but unless you have an RTX 5070 it's probably best to avoid updating for now
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
New Nvidia drivers should fix a major RTX 50 series GPU issue
A PC gamer sitting at a desk wearing a headset with a purple-blue LED glow
How to optimize your gaming PC for 60fps performance
Latest in GPU
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card on top wooden desk beside a keyboard
How to update AMD GPU drivers
A character riding their horse through the Japanese landscape of in Rise of the Ronin
Another day, another dreadful PC port - Rise of the Ronin joins the list of woeful PC launches with even an Nvidia RTX 4090 succumbing to stutters
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD describes its recent RDNA 4 GPU launch as 'unprecedented' and promises restocking the Radeon RX 9070 XT as 'priority number one'
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background
Well, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series launch isn't going as smoothly as we thought - and it's because retailers have inflated prices
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia could unleash RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti GPUs on PC gamers tomorrow, but there’s no sign of rumored RTX 5050 yet
Latest in How Tos
Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit crosses the ball during a game between Bay FC and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on November 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.
National Women's Soccer League 2025: How to watch NWSL games live from anywhere
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card on top wooden desk beside a keyboard
How to update AMD GPU drivers
tiktok
How to edit TikTok videos
Irish boxer TJ Doheny receives an undercard bout, ahead of the WBO super welterweight world title fight in March, 2023
Ball vs Doheny live stream: how to watch the boxing action from anywhere
Facebook social media app logo on log-in, sign-up registration page
How to delete all your Facebook posts
Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match in February 2025
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final 2025 online
More about gpu
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 sitting on its packaging

What is GDDR7? The latest VRAM technology explained
A character riding their horse through the Japanese landscape of in Rise of the Ronin

Another day, another dreadful PC port - Rise of the Ronin joins the list of woeful PC launches with even an Nvidia RTX 4090 succumbing to stutters
Apple Watch Series 10 experience

How can we make wearables more sustainable, and is it even possible?
See more latest