How to update AMD GPU drivers
Keep your drivers updated
If you’re hoping for the best experience on your PC, whether thats during gaming sessions or when rendering videos, then knowing how to update AMD drivers can be a crucial step. Keeping your graphics drivers up to date allows you take full advantage of your hardware and out of date software can cause issues.
Knowing how to update AMD drivers is a simple process, you don’t need any extra software and you can do it straight from your PCs control panel.
We’ve got step-by-step instructions on how to get going. It’s worth checking for driver updates frequently rather than just when you have issues to ensure your PC is running well.
Tools and requirements
- PC or laptop
- AMD graphics card already installed
- Internet connection may be required
Steps for how to update AMD GPU drivers
- Open Windows 11's Control Panel, you can do this by searching for it in your Start menu
- Click on Hardware and Sound and then hit Device Manager which appears under Devices and Printers
- Double-click on Display Adaptors and then double-click on your GPU
- Open the Driver tab and then hit Update Driver and then Search automatically
Step by step guide on how to update AMD GPU drivers
1. Open Control Panel
Open your control panel, you can search for it by opening your Start menu and then typing in the box.
2. Open Device Manager
Open the Hardware and Sound settings. Then, select the Device Manager option which comes up under Devices and Printers. You may need to provide admin permissions so if you aren’t an admin be sure to get permission from who is.
3. Open Display Adaptors
Double click on the Display adaptors option to show a list of your graphics cards (there might be a dedicated GPU as well as integrated GPUs).
4. Update the driver
Your AMD graphics card should appear if you have it installed. Double-click on this and it should open a new window.
In the new window, click on the Driver tab at the top. Hit the Update driver option which appears, if it’s greyed out then your graphics drivers are usually already up to date.
5. Search for the latest drivers
Select the Search automatically for drivers option to find the relevant drivers and then install them. You may told that you already have the best drivers installed, which means you don’t need to update.
Final thoughts on updating your AMD GPU drivers
Overall, updating your AMD drivers could be a great way to solve any graphics-related issues you’re having.
Keeping your drivers up to date also prevents you from facing problems when trying to boot into your favorite game and most AAA titles require up-to-date drivers to play.
