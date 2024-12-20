Asus gaming laptops leak with RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti GPUs, sparking excitement about a CES 2025 reveal

Retailers have leaked incoming laptops from Asus with RTX 5000 GPUs

Nvidia RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti models have been spotted

This is a hint that rumors of a desktop RTX 5070 Ti are on the money

Asus has some new gaming laptops incoming with Nvidia’s next-gen Blackwell mobile GPUs on board – and Intel Arrow Lake chips, too – with the details having been spilled by some leaks from online retailers.

VideoCardz was on the case here, noticing the leaks that reveal five different Asus laptops with Nvidia RTX 5000 graphics cards, including a really beefy-sounding ROG Strix notebook.

Add seasoning appropriately here as with any leak, and we should note upfront that the Nvidia Blackwell GPU models aren’t listed by their full name, such as RTX 5090. Instead, codenames are used – for example, GN22-X11 in the case of the flagship. We know what graphics cards those codenames correspond to based on a bunch of previous leaks, but still, we must be cautious about making too many assumptions.

In theory, then, the Asus ROG Strix G835 will have that RTX 5090 on board (with 16GB of VRAM) and an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (Arrow Lake) processor, backed with 64GB of DDR5 system memory. A power-packed set of components indeed, and the G835 will run with an 18-inch display sporting a 2048 x 1536 resolution, based on its leaked listing.

We can also see the Asus ROG Zephyrus GU605 which will apparently offer options on three Nvidia GPUs: the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti. That notebook is set to use an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU, again with 64GB of DDR5 system RAM, and a 16-inch screen.

Two Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops, and a ROG Strix G16 model, have also had their specs spilled online, so three in total, running with RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti GPUs respectively.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Analysis: A raft of Blackwell launches at CES 2025?

This appears to back up some previous rumors which have suggested we will see RTX 5000 laptop GPUs at CES 2025, alongside Blackwell desktop graphics cards.

Based on this spillage, we’re going to see three mobile models on offer, in the form of the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti, although there could be lower-tier models as well.

When Nvidia launched its current-gen of mobile GPUs back at CES 2023, we got a full house of the entire range presented to us: the RTX 4050, 4060, 4070, 4080 and 4090 GPUs. Note that they were all vanilla versions, so it’s interesting to see a purported mobile RTX 5070 Ti creeping in this time around.

On the desktop front, the grapevine reckons that of Nvidia’s next-gen offerings, we’ll see RTX 5090 and 5080 models at CES in January, and possibly one or other of the RTX 5070 or RTX 5070 Ti – maybe even both of those.

So, is the mobile RTX 5070 Ti popping up a sign that we’ll get this on the desktop, too? It could be, but whatever the case, we’re seemingly going to see a fair few Blackwell GeForce GPUs being revealed for both desktop PCs and gaming laptops at CES 2025. We might also see Nvidia DLSS 4, too.