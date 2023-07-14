Acer's first AMD graphics card, the Predator BiFrost RX 7600, looks promising

Acer previously revealed its interest in manufacturing Nvidia and AMD GPUs at Computex 2023, and now it’s taking its first step in that direction with its Predator BiFrost RX 7600 graphics card.

The Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 features the same BiFrost cooling as its first graphics card, an Intel Arc A770 model. According to Tom’s Hardware , it’s a blower-style cooler that has a vapor chamber to transfer heat to the heatsink, which then uses its two fans to dissipate heat. And considering that the Arc A770 is a 225W graphics card, this same method should work on the RX 7600 as it’s a 60W lower TDP (Thermal Design Power).

There are two versions of this card currently selling in Taiwan: the regular Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 and the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 OC. The standard one has a game clock of 2,250MHz and a boost of 2,655MHz, a TDP of 170W, and is priced at NT$8,490 (about $274) . The OC version has a game clock of 2,320MHz and a boost of 2,725MHz, a TDP of 180W, and is priced at NT$8,990 (around $290) . Both have an eight-pin PCIe power connector and a video output of one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4.

The issue is that both versions of the Acer’s RX 7600 are 10.5 x 4.6 inches (267 x 117.75 mm), versus the standard version being 8.1 x 4.5 inches (205 x 115 mm), meaning that this could pose an issue for those with smaller cases looking to replace an outdated graphics card.

This graphics card has plenty of potential

Since Acer first entered the graphics card market with its Intel Arc A770 model , it’s been interesting to see the manufacturer break in yet again with an AMD card using similar tech. I wonder if Acer chose Intel at first to test out its graphics card chops before heading to the GPU big leagues, so to speak, as even Intel recently decided to cut first-party support for its Arc Alchemist line.

That aside, this Predator BiFrost RX 7600 looks promising, with solid specs and an excellent cooling system. Its size could be an issue for smaller cases but if you have the space, it could be a good card to invest in. Once it’s thoroughly tested, it could absolutely be considered one of the best cheap graphics cards out there.

Of course, the other issue is it not being available outside of Taiwan right now, but that could change depending on sales and Acer might already have plans in the works for a wider global release.