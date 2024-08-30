A new leak might have revealed the top-tier GPU in the RDNA 4 line will be the AMD RX 8700 XT

Another day in the tech world with even more rumors to show for it, and this new batch regarding the oft-discussed AMD RDNA 4 is quite delicious if proven to be true.

It seems that, according to a brand new leak delivered to us by well-known hardware leaker Golden Pig Upgrade (reported by VideoCardz ), the top model for the Radeon RX 8000-series GPUs appears to be the RX 8700 XT. The leaker also states that RDNA 4 will have a similar product positioning to RDNA 1, as the latter’s highest SKU class went up to the 8700 tier as well.

This matches with another recent Geekbench specs leak that reveals it has 56 CUs and 3,584 Stream Processors, a clock speed of 2,101MHz, 16GB of VRAM, and most likely GDDR6 memory.

Another leak posted by All The Watts!! and reported by Notebookcheck revealed four other RDNA 4 SKUs. Judging from those numbers, we can source the following four SKUs:

Navi 48 GPU, 256-bit bus, 64 MB Infinity Cache, 20 Gbps VRAM

Navi 48 GPU, 256-bit bus, 64 MB Infinity Cache, 18 Gbps VRAM

Navi 48 GPU, 192-bit bus, 48 MB Infinity Cache, 19 Gbps VRAM

Navi 44 GPU, 128-bit bus, 32 MB Infinity Cache, 18 Gbps VRAM

This aligns with yet another leak from Kepler which mentioned the first three Navi 48 SKUs, then a later post added that the Navi 48 SKUs will get up to 64 GB of Infinity Cache on the top-spec models and 48 MB on the lower-spec version.

As you can tell, the leaks are coming quite rapidly now - this could mean the RDNA 4 launch isn't too far off. Fingers crossed on that; however, until we receive official confirmation, all these leaks are still conjecture and should be taken with a grain of salt.

What’s the future of the RX 8000-series and AMD in general?

It’s fascinating to see the rate of leaks surrounding the RDNA 4 rapidly increase as the supposed release window approaches. According to a recent report , the Navi 48 flagship will be making its debut during CES 2025, with the Navi 44 coming sometime in Q2 2025. We also know that these cards will be mid-range, with the most powerful of them - the RX 8700 XT - also falling under this.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When you consider it, this makes sense as the RDNA 5 is what will most likely be included in the higher-end cards. There’s also the fact that AMD is preparing its Zen 6 Medusa processors with integrated RDNA 5 graphics, which would make them even bigger contenders once those launch.

Seeing these leaks, rumors, and reports surrounding Team Red’s upcoming product lines is quite promising. It’s clear that AMD is continuing to up its game to remain competitive in both the graphics card and processor markets. Here’s hoping the actual final products will live up to these expectations.