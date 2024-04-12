This ridiculously cheap Cooler Master RTX 4060 gaming PC is just $845 at Amazon

There's perhaps no better cheap gaming PC deal right now to kick-start your 1080p setup on a budget than this RTX 4060-equipped Cooler Master HAF Pro for $845 at Amazon.

The combination of an upfront discount and handy coupon code at checkout makes this machine easily one of the cheapest we've seen to feature an RTX 4060 graphics card. Usually, machines carrying this mid-range GPU run around the $1,000 mark so this HAF Pro is a bargain for those on a budget.

A few other selling points include the combination of a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM, plus a decent case and power supply that should set you up for easy upgrades down the line. Straight out of the box, you get great performance out of this HAF Pro if your target is playing games smoothly at 1080p resolution.

You do, however, get a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset in this machine, which is a little older now. It's a decent pairing with the RTX 4060 (the graphics card does most of the heavy lifting), but it's coming up to two generations old now so it's definitely a candidate for an upgrade. Thankfully, the low asking price of this deal at Amazon means you should have plenty of cash left in the bank for the next upgrade.

Super cheap RTX 4060 gaming PC deal

Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro gaming PC: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB0CN25LJ1G%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,149 now $845 at Amazon

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD If you're looking for a cheap gaming PC, one of the best options we've seen in the past few months is this heavily reduced Cooler Master HAF at Amazon. While some of its components are a little older (notably the processor), this is just about the cheapest pre-built gaming PC right now to feature a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card. Coupled with 16GB of RAM and an expansive 1TB SSD, this machine is well-equipped to handle smooth gaming at 1080p.

