There's one handheld gaming PC that went under the radar at CES 2025 - and it's got a secret weapon to beat the competition

Tencent Sunday Dragon 3D One was unveiled at CES 2025, featuring an 11-inch screen

Features Intel's Lunar Lake processor, similar to MSI's Claw 8 AI+

It's still a prototype as of now, and may never even launch

Lenovo and MSI may have stolen the show when it came to gaming handhelds at CES 2025, but there's one that went under the radar that has a few tricks up its sleeve that could let it compete with the upcoming heavy hitters - if it even releases, that is.

Tencent's Sunday Dragon 3D One is an 11-inch handheld gaming PC, that boasts a glasses-free 3D display using Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V processor (also used in the new MSI Claw 8 AI+). The Chinese gaming company claims it will be the "world's first glasses-free 3D gaming handheld" - although I’d assert that this isn't the case, as the Nintendo 3DS rightfully holds that particular crown.

Aside from its processor, resolution, and 3D capabilities, the 3D One appears almost identical to the upcoming Acer Nitro Blaze 11 - both handhelds feature an 11-inch display which may very well turn out to be way too big for a handheld gaming device.

It's worth noting that there is no word on the 3D One's price or availability, and that's because it may never make it out of its prototype phase according to Tencent's press release (as relayed by Techspot).

While it would be disappointing to never see this device's release come to fruition, the Blaze 11 will still be around to showcase how ludicrous or useful an 11-inch display is for a handheld gaming PC.

(Image credit: Techspot)

Is this handheld prototype worth keeping an eye on?

Considering the chances of the Sunday Dragon 3D One never seeing the light of day on the market, I would suggest maintaining focus on other handhelds going forward: notably MSI, Lenovo, and potentially Asus' offerings. Not only is the 3D One just a prototype right now, but Tencent is currently being added to the US government's list of companies that are working with the Chinese military - long story short, the chances of this new handheld making its way to the US market are vanishingly slim.

In the hopes that it does launch, this would likely be direct competition against Acer's own 11-inch Blaze handheld and MSI's new Claw 8 AI+, which has been shown to provide fantastic performance at low wattage (power usage) in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 or Black Myth: Wukong with Intel's Lunar Lake chip.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless, I hope to see 11 inches become a hard limit for handheld gaming PCs - as any higher would be simply ridiculous.