As Lenovo and Acer announce new PC gaming handhelds at CES 2025, I have to ask: where is Razer?

Another major tech industry event, another wave of new handheld gaming PC reveals - this time the slick Lenovo Legion Go S and the hilariously enormous Acer Nitro Blaze 11, which both debuted this week at CES 2025.

However, I’ve been waiting for a different company to throw its hat into the ring: arguably one of the most enduring and important PC gaming brands, Razer. Sure, Dell has also been AWOL since its Alienware Concept UFO handheld was shown off five years ago, but I think Razer could be the one to watch. Somehow, the snake-themed gaming company has yet to reveal - or even discuss the possibility of - a handheld PC of its own, despite some recent exploration of similar avenues.

What I’m referring to here is the Edge, a gaming handheld that we weren’t entirely convinced by in our Razer Edge review. Despite packing a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and Razer’s trademark premium build quality, it ran Android, making it essentially a sort of very fancy Google Play gaming tablet.

That’s not what I want, Razer. I want to see your take on a proper gaming handheld. I don’t mind if it’s a Windows-based system or one that uses SteamOS, like Lenovo’s latest offering, I just want to be able to download and play my gargantuan list of unplayed Steam games on a handheld that feels ridiculously expensive.

The Edge of possibility

See, for all its failings, there was no denying that the Razer Edge was a high-end device. It’s become Razer’s signature, visible in everything from the Blade laptop series to its wide range of peripherals. Sure, you’ll pay top dollar for a piece of Razer hardware, but you can rest assured that it’ll feel top dollar.

I’m not saying that other PC gaming handhelds feel cheap, to be clear. I own an Asus ROG Ally, and it’s a great device. Others, like the Zotac Zone… less so. But I’m certain - based on reviewing a whole host of Razer kit over the years - that a Razer handheld would feel fantastic in my hands.

Hot on the heels of CES’s multiple handheld PC reveals, I reached out to Razer for a comment, only to be told that there are no current plans for a Razer handheld PC. The closest you’ll get right now is the new PC Remote Play feature for the Razer Nexus app, which lets you stream games from a PC with Razer Cortex installed to your Android or iOS device of choice - a nifty feature, but not what I’m truly looking for.

Still, never say never. As handheld gaming PCs rise in popularity, Razer might decide to enter the fray. The company is no stranger to experimental hardware - one glance over the weird and wonderful Razer Concepts page is proof of that. The question is, what would they call such a device… the Razer Dagger, perhaps? The Stiletto? If you're listening, I charge by the hour for consultation, by the way, Razer...