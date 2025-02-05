Dell's Alienware Area 51 gaming PC is probably the only chance you'll get at using an RTX 5080 right now, and it's one you won't want to miss

It's safe to say that Nvidia's RTX 5080 is currently out of bounds when it comes to any potential purchases due to extremely limited availability (and issues with scalpers, predictably) - and that's why this pre-built gaming PC from Dell should be on your radar if you're intent on diving into the RTX 5000 experience as soon as possible.

The Alienware Area 51 RTX 5080 gaming PC is now available on Dell's US storefront for $5,049.99, with a slightly cheaper alternative available for $4,449.99. It provides a whopping 64GB of RAM, a 4TB M.2 SSD, and Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor, all capable of opening the gateway to fantastic performance results across the board. The more affordable option uses 32GB of RAM instead and a 2TB SSD, but the same CPU and GPU setup - more than enough for gaming and multitasking, frankly.

The RTX 5080 is already clearly a powerhouse GPU (despite some frustrations surrounding its relatively minor performance gains over the RTX 4080 Super), and this paired with some of the best PC hardware you can find makes for an optimal gaming experience. I won't pretend it isn't pricey, but the specifications do the talking.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Alienware Area 51 deals in your region!

Today's best Alienware Area 51 deal in the US

Dell Alienware Area 51: $5,049.99 at Dell Dell's Alienware Area 51 rocks Nvidia's new RTX 5080 GPU, ready to provide exceptional performance across a variety of games using new upscaling and frame generation technology - it's also paired with Intel's high-end Ultra 9 285K processor. This is one you don't want to miss!

Since there's essentially no other way to get your hands on an RTX 5080 other than waiting for an eventual restock (only to face scalpers yet again...), this is probably the best way to get an RTX 5080 right now. I'm not denying that it's a big ask - $5,049.99 is a lot of money, but besides the RTX 5080 the inclusion of Intel's top-tier CPU along with 4TB of M.2 SSD storage and 64GB of RAM (which I'll admit is a bit overkill for gaming), it speaks for itself.

By now, it should be obvious that any acquisition of either the RTX 5090 or 5080 in any capacity will come at a high cost - high demand, limited availability, and scalping are the main culprits, so it's not much of a surprise to see pre-built PC pricing in this range, especially for an Alienware product.

If you're adamant about joining the RTX 5000 series party, and you can spend that amount of money without hurting your wallet, I'd say this: don't hesitate for even a second...