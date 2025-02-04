Can't buy an RTX 5080? You can already save $300 on a pre-built with a Ryzen 7-9800X3D

Finding an RTX 5080 graphics card in stock is like finding gold dust right now, but that hasn't stopped Newegg from posting the first-ever price cuts on RTX 5080 pre-builts.

Over at the retailer, you can currently pick up this Skytech Chronos gaming PC for $2,999 thanks to a hefty $300 price cut. While expensive, you're not only getting a brand new RTX 5080 graphics card with this Skytech but also a Ryzen 7-9800X3D chipset, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD, which is a pretty stacked line-up of specs.

If you've been scrambling around trying to work out where to buy the RTX 5080 this is definitely a good alternative to a self-built machine. Not only are you getting the card itself here, but the 9800X3D is one of the best gaming chipsets on the market. As a complete build, this Skytech should last a few good years down the line while supporting Nvidia's latest bells and whistles like the Multi-Frame generation. At least, until the next generation of cards, that is!

RTX 5080 gaming PC deal

Skytech Chronos gaming PC: was $3,307.99 now $2,999.99 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Ryzen 7-9800X3D

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB SSD Newegg has already posted a $200 price cut on this RTX 5080-equipped Chronos gaming PC, and it's, dare I say, actually pretty damn good value. Sure, it's not cheap, but not only do you get that coveted RTX 5080 graphics card, but you'll also get a full 32GB kit of DDR5 RAM, plenty of storage space, and one of the best gaming chipsets on the market.

While I've singled out this SkyTech Chronos as a great deal, there are actually other RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 pre-builts on sale at Newegg this week. You could, for example, go for something like this Yeyian Phoenix with an Ultra 9 chipset for $2,799 (was $3,099), this iBuyPower Y40 Pro with a Ryzen 9 9900X for $2,999 (was $3,499), or even this incredibly flashy RTX 5090 Cobratype Venom for $4,169 (was $4,249). All these deals are of similar quality but I'd personally go for the SkyTech since it features the 9800X3D - which really is an incredible gaming processor.