Forget the RTX 5070: this Asus G16 with an RTX 4070 is going cheap and it's all you need

It was inevitable that once the new RTX 5000 series of Nvidia graphics cards were announced we'd see excellent clearance deals on gaming laptops with older cards - but even I'm surprised at how cheap some of these models are now.

One of my favorite gaming laptop deals this week is the excellent Asus Zephyrus G16 on sale for just $1,099 (was $1,599) at Best Buy. It's a new record-low price for this particular configuration with an RTX 4070 and a superb buy if you're looking for a lightweight yet powerful laptop for both gaming and work.

Alongside an RTX 4070 graphics card, this machine also carries an Intel Core i7-13620H chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD so it's relatively stacked with mid-to-upper-range components. The main selling point for the Asus G16, however, is its gorgeous understated design and lightweight aluminum body - both of which are a significant step up from the usual cheap gaming laptop deals.

RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If you're looking for a machine that looks as good as it runs, then this Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy is a fantastic choice. Not only is it the recipient of a massive discount, but the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and gorgeous high-end design makes this a surprisingly great value choice at this price point. While it's not incredibly powerful, this machine is strong enough to easily max out the graphical settings of most games on its 165Hz 1080p display.

It's probably worth picking this one up sooner rather than later as this is a clearance deal in all but name. Whenever the release of a new series of graphics cards is imminent, Best Buy usually looks to clear out stock on older machines so there are quite a few decent options at the retailer currently – and some that have already sold out.

As it stands, the record-low price for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop is around $899 but that was for a much lower-end model than this G16. I'd happily recommend spending a little more to secure that really nice build quality and display - and the RTX 4070 inside this machine should hold up for a few good years, too.