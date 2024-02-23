Get one of the best Intel Core i7 CPUs for the lowest price ever in this limited-time deal

Still looking for one of the best Intel processors and best processors in general? The latest deal for the Intel Core i7-12700KF is here and it shaves off quite a bit of the retail price, slashing the price to its lowest ever and making it an excellent deal.

The Intel Core i7-12700KF is currently on sale for $209.98 on Amazon, which is a markdown of 22% off the original pricing. Compared to a 13th-Gen processor, the Intel Core i5-13400, this one is nearly the same price but comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores and can boost to 5.00GHz which is perfect for gaming.

And because of its model type, you can overclock it further if you have a Z-series motherboard, either using the Z690 or Z790 chipset. So take advantage of this lowest price ever before it's gone.

Today's best Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU deal

Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $270.15 now $209.98 on Amazon

This processor comes with 12 cores (eight P-cores and four E-cores) and has a boost clock speed of 5.00GHz, ideal for gaming. And thanks to this sale, it barely costs more than the Intel Core 13th-Gen processor but has overall better specs. And right now it's at its lowest price ever, making it an even better deal.

