The most powerful laptop in the world is available on Amazon Prime Day — for far less than you think

Often gaming laptops can be a better buy than their regular counterparts if all one cares about is performance rather than looks or battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G17 is a perfect example of that; it is available now from Amazon for $1579.99 (down from $1800) and has the most powerful laptop CPU currently available*, the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor.

As expected, this laptop will be equally at ease on FPS as it will on other non-gaming software. AI, creative, programming, CFD, mathematics, machine learning, rendering, this gaming laptop-cum-mobile workstation will probably blast through anything nonchalantly thanks to its 32 threads.

The rest of the spec sheet of the G17 is equally capable: 16GB of DDR5 memory (dual channel), 1TB PCIe SSD (Gen 4), Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 GPU with a 140W max TGP (and 8GB of GDDR6 memory) plus, a 17.3-inch QHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and, creatives take notice, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

When we recently reviewed a similar system from Asus, we concluded, “bringing the best of AMD and NVIDIA again for the latest Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 means high performance gaming in a laptop that’s better than ever. Beyond the specs is an impressive audio/visual package inside a war-ready chassis.”

