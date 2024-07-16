The most powerful laptop in the world is available on Amazon Prime Day — for far less than you think
ROG Strix G17 is powered by the Ryzen 9 7945HX, the fastest mobile CPU out there
Often gaming laptops can be a better buy than their regular counterparts if all one cares about is performance rather than looks or battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G17 is a perfect example of that; it is available now from Amazon for $1579.99 (down from $1800) and has the most powerful laptop CPU currently available*, the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor.
As expected, this laptop will be equally at ease on FPS as it will on other non-gaming software. AI, creative, programming, CFD, mathematics, machine learning, rendering, this gaming laptop-cum-mobile workstation will probably blast through anything nonchalantly thanks to its 32 threads.
The rest of the spec sheet of the G17 is equally capable: 16GB of DDR5 memory (dual channel), 1TB PCIe SSD (Gen 4), Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 GPU with a 140W max TGP (and 8GB of GDDR6 memory) plus, a 17.3-inch QHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and, creatives take notice, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.
When we recently reviewed a similar system from Asus, we concluded, “bringing the best of AMD and NVIDIA again for the latest Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 means high performance gaming in a laptop that’s better than ever. Beyond the specs is an impressive audio/visual package inside a war-ready chassis.”
* According to CPUBenchmark.
Today’s best powerful laptop deal
Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: was $1,800 now $1,580 at Amazon
At the heart of the ROG Strix G17 runs the most powerful mobile CPU ever produced and that’s why the remit of Asus’s flagship gaming laptop shouldn’t be limited to gamers. Pairing the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU for under $1,600 produces the most capable laptop in this price range.
