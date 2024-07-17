I found Samsung’s cheapest 4K monitor — save $150 on this screen and bag yourself a great Prime Day productivity deal

Head over to Bestbuy to grab the cheapest Samsung 4K monitor right now. With a saving of $150 (43%), the ViewFinity UR55 is a stunning bargain at just $199.99 . What’s more, It is bundled with a 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Antivirus and a 3-month Youtube Premium subscription (worth about $40).

4K is the highest mainstream resolution and I thoroughly encourage everyone who hasn’t yet switched to it, to do so, especially for productivity use cases. Once you view your browser in UHD (about 8 million pixels), you won’t want to go back to something smaller .

Samsung ViewFinity UR55 28-inch 4K monitor: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Forget about Prime Day, Best Buy sells the best value for money 4K monitor right now, from a household brand name and with plenty of connectors as well. My only reservation at this price point is the lack of speakers.

The UR55 has a diagonal of 28-inch which is in my view the minimum display size needed to enjoy 4K content in all its glory. Samsung used an IPS panel which, it says, “preserves color vividness and clarity across every inch of the screen”.

Other noteworthy features include a 4ms response time, a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR, a very thin bezel on three sides, the ability to display content from two sources side by side, AMD FreeSync and a VESA mount.

So, no this is not a great gaming monitor or one for photo retouching tasks (there’s no mention of color gamut in its specs) but it will be a more than adequate viewing peripheral for most of us. It doesn’t have any speakers but does have an audio out port; that’s a minor niggle in my book. It sports two HDMI and one DisplayPort connection with a tilt feature.

Also consider

LG 27-inch IPS LED 4K UHD Monitor with HDR: was $349.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy

This 27-inch 4K monitor with HDR from Best Buy is one of the cheapest we've seen in a long while thanks to this $150 saving. It's not often you can snag a 4K display from a well-known brand like LG at this sort of price, so don't wait around until it's gone!

onn. 43” 4K TV with Roku: was $198 now $178 at Walmart

Yes it is a TV but with three HDMI ports, a remote control and the ability to wirelessly cast content to it, it will make a brillant (pun intended) monitor for office work. And unlike the Samsung monitor aove, it has two speakers