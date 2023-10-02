Acer's Chromebook Plus 514 and 515 are great additions to the Chromebook Plus selection

Google unveiled its brand new Chromebook Plus selection, one of the industry's worst kept secrets, which has been revamped with updated specs and features. Adjacent to this are two of Acer’s own offerings to the lineup, the Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H/T) and the Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H/T).

According to Acer, both models come with a 1080p webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, high-resolution IPS displays, and built-in AI-powered tools that enhance video conferencing, such as improved lighting and the ability to create new backgrounds.

And thanks to the improved specs, they can handle both streaming and native gaming even better. The latter works with Steam’s Borealis, a virtual machine that runs on ArchLinux and allows Chromebook users to run PC games natively.

Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H/T)

12th or 13th-Gen Intel Core CPUs

15.6-inch Full HD IPS display (touch optional)

8GB-16GB LPDDR5X memory

128GB-512GB storage

1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction, blue glass lens, and a privacy shutter

Up to 10 hours of battery life

WiFi 6E

Ports: Two USB Type-C, one USB 3.2, one HDMI, and a headphone/speaker jack

The first configuration coming to the market features a 12th-Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a non-touch 15.6-inch display. It will retail for $399.99.

Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H/T)

AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs

14-inch WUXGA 1920x1200 IPS display (touch optional)

8GB-16GB LPDDR5X memory

128GB-512GB storage

1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction, blue glass lens, and a privacy shutter

Up to 12 hours of battery life

WiFi 6E

Ports: Two USB Type-C, one USB 3.2, one HDMI, and a headphone/speaker jack

The first configuration of this model released will have an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, touch 14-inch display. It will retail for $449.99.

The Plus 514 and Plus 515 are refreshes of previous Acer Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 514 and Acer Chromebook 515 , both receiving four out of five stars in reviews and the latter of which received a spot in our best Chromebook list. Seeing Acer rerelease such high-quality and cost-friendly laptops and revamping them while keeping the price relatively low is great to see, especially considering how expensive laptops have gotten over the years.

Acer is one of the few laptop manufacturers that has consistently released budget-friendly laptops for years, including both Windows-based and Chromium-based models. Most recently it revealed the Acer Nitro V 15 , a line of budget gaming laptops that the market sorely needed.

Both models will be launching on Monday, October 2 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET, which coincides with Google’s official announcement of the Chromebook Plus selection.