Samsung's new Gauss 2 AI Model might be the next Galaxy brain

Samsung's AI ambitions have taken a big step forward as the company introduced the Gauss 2 AI model at this year's Samsung Developer Conference. Gauss 2 builds upon its predecessor by offering improved performance and efficiency, with applications spanning smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home appliances.

Your Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may not use it for its AI features, but the device you buy in a few years might use Gauss 2 to help you out, including the rumored automated adjustments that make the Settings menu obsolete.

Gauss 2 is multimodal, so the AI can simultaneously process images, text, and computer code. That makes it better at incorporating AI-driven features on devices. In fact, there are three versions of the new model, differing in size and ability: Compact, Balanced, and Supreme.

The Compact model is aimed at performing on a device without the internet. In contrast, the Balanced model sometimes needs online resources to process data but is still supposed to be fast and efficient. Lastly, the Supreme version of the model pulls in resources and algorithm variations as needed to offer the best performance.

Depending on the version, Samsung says that Gauss 2 can communicate in up to 14 languages and 1.5 to three times faster than its earlier iteration.

Gauss gassed

“Samsung Electronics is committed to developing cutting-edge software, including AI and data analytics, to enhance user experiences,” said President and CTO of Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division and the head of Samsung Research Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun. “With three distinct models, Samsung Gauss2 is already boosting our internal productivity, and we plan to integrate it into products to deliver higher levels of convenience and personalization.”

Samsung said it has already deployed Gauss 2 internally. More than 60% of Samsung's DX division developers use Gauss 2 to help them code or get it to help translate text, write emails, and summarize documents. The AI is also used in call centers to categorize and summarize customer interactions.

You might not see Gauss 2 doing anything spectacular immediately on your devices, even when it's added to future models. But, it will be key to popular features like real-time translation, suggestions of music or movies that you might like, and ways to edit your photos.