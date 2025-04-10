Reddit Answers just got a huge Google Gemini upgrade, and now I can’t wait to try it

Reddit Answers is getting Google Gemini integration

The upcoming Reddit AI platform will pull results from Google AI

Currently in beta in the United States, Reddit Answers does not have a release date as of yet

Reddit Answers, the upcoming AI platform, is getting a major update that adds integration with Google Gemini.

Reddit Answers uses AI and Reddit's almost endless community-driven knowledge to provide quick responses to any question you ask it. Think AI Quora or Yahoo Answers from back in the day.

The new AI platform is currently in beta, and now it's getting even better before its official release to the wider public.

"By integrating Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search along with Reddit-built technology into Reddit Answers, we are bringing the same innovation that powers Google to our users," said Matt Snelham, SVP of Infrastructure, Reddit.

"Users are seeing improved search relevance and as a result, we've seen a growth in users directly navigating to the Reddit homepage through Reddit Answers, increasing platform engagement."

Reddit Answers is currently available for beta testers on the web and iOS devices in the United States, the service initially launched in December 2024, and we're yet to get an official release date.

Adding Gemini to the mix gives Reddit Answers an added credibility thanks to Google's impressive AI models. Although it's yet to be seen whether or not Reddit users will take to the new AI abilities.

One Reddit user, Panxma, said three months ago in a thread, "I feel like the Answers thing takes away the community aspect of Reddit. I probably won’t ever use the thing since I just Google what I need and find a Reddit post rather than asking the AI itself."

Now that Reddit Answers has Google Gemini integration, perhaps those who flock to Google to find Reddit posts will be more inclined to use Reddit's AI.

I'm excited by Reddit Answers

As an avid Reddit user who flocks to the platform to answer the majority of random questions that pop into my brain, I'm pretty intrigued by an AI chatbot that pulls from the community aspect of Reddit and merges it with Google Gemini.

Reddit is yet to confirm when, or if, a beta of Answers will launch in the UK, but I'm patiently waiting to give the AI chatbot a go.

I do, however, share the same sentiment as the Reddit user above. One of the best things about the website to begin with is the ability to get information from a wide variety of people from all walks of life.

Bringing AI into the mix kind of feels like the antithesis of Reddit, and I'm interested to see how it works without losing what makes Reddit great in the first place.

Google Gemini integration is a huge upgrade for Reddit Answers, now just launch the platform so we can all give it a try.