Google’s AI podcast generator NotebookLM just got a major update – and now you can play the producer

Google’s incredible podcast generator, NotebookLM, is one of the wildest AI tools we’ve ever used, and it just got a massive upgrade that makes it even scarier.

Today, Google announced huge updates to its AI podcast tool, which means you can now guide the conversation and direct the hosts - yes, that’s right, you can now play the role of producer in an AI-generated podcast!

Before today’s update, the tool built with Gemini 1.5 would simply convert any text, audio, or video you fed it into a discussion between two hosts - it was really impressive and lifelike but there was no way to guide the conversation.

Now, Google has added a “Customize” button that lets you steer the discussion and give the hosts show notes. Google says to “think of it like slipping the AI hosts a quick note right before they go on the air, which will change how they cover your material.”

NotebookLM was already dystopian enough, and almost impossible to discern whether the hosts chatting were real or AI, but now with this new ability, we might start to see full AI-generated podcasts on Spotify and Apple Podcasts (that’s if they don’t exist already).

Want to try AI podcast generation for yourself? Check out how to use NotebookLM.

That’s not all, folks

Google may have just casually dropped the biggest NotebookLM update to date but guiding the conversation isn’t the only new addition.

A new background listening feature allows you to listen to NotebookLM Audio Overviews while working on other NotebookLM projects. That might not sound like a huge deal but considering it can take a long time to generate each audio clip, making multiple clips at once and listening to them is a significant improvement.

Combined, both new NotebookLM features take the already mind-blowing AI tool and make it substantially better. I wasn’t sold on the idea until I heard this incredible adaptation of my colleague's blog. If you want to hear just how realistic AI can be, listen below:

