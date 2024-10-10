Nikon’s new compact stabilized binoculars could the perfect, judder-free safari companion

Nikon has announced an entirely new series of binoculars, called Stabilized, with two new models to choose from; Stabilized 10x25 S and Stabilized 12x25 S. The key selling point is the image stabilization tech inside, which promises an 80% steadier image than comparable binoculars, along with Nikon's optical know-how in this field.

Nikon is a prominent name in binoculars, with a huge range of binoculars covering all types, budgets and magnifications. Now it adds its Stabilized range, which can counter vibrations caused by hand movement by up to 80% for a clearer, judder-free view.

Judder is a real pain when viewing at such high magnifications that binoculars offer, and can cause eye strain especially over extended periods of observation. A stabilized image is, therefore, a godsend, whether your observations are of stationary landmarks, if you're tracking the movement of a bird in flight or if you're panning with wildlife on the move.

Optical stabilization – which means the lens elements inside move precisely to counteract vibrations – is powered by two AA batteries, which will provide up to 12 hours of use. Both pairs of binoculars are fitted with an auto power-down function when they're not in use in order to conserve battery life.

The 10x25 S model costs $639.95 / £699, while the 12x25 S model is $649.95 /£719. Both models go on sale on November 12.

Stabilization over AI smarts

(Image credit: Nikon)

Being on the pricier end of the scale, both Stabilized models complement stabilization smarts with high-quality optical performance for viewing distant subjects with clarity, each with a different field of view.

The 10x25 S model has a 283 yds / 94m field of view measured at a distance of 1,000m, while the 12x25 S's field of view is a tighter 236yds / 79m. In short, you can view distant subjects with a closeup clarity. At the opposite end of the scale, both models can focus as closely as 9.8ft / 3m.

Design-wise, both models are compact and fold-down, measuring just 4.1in / 103mm (10x25 S) and 3.9in / 100mm (12x25 S) in length and are lightweight at just 14.3oz / 405g or 13.9oz / 395g respectively. Neither models are waterproof, but Nikon says they offer an extremely comfortable viewing experience with adjustable eyecups and a large focusing ring.

You don't get any AI-subject recognition smarts as we've seen in some extremely pricey new binos hitting the market, like Unistellar's Envision binoculars. However, Nikon's Stabilized binos offer what is possibly the most useful feature of all, a steady viewing experience that could radically improve your wildlife observation experiences.