The criminally underrated Panasonic Lumix S9 just hit £999 - and you get a free lens, too

The Panasonic Lumix S9 has just received its best deal yet over at the specialist retailer Wex Photo Video.

Right now, you can pick up this underrated camera alongside the 20-60mm f3.5-5.6 kit lens for just £999 at Wex. That's a massive £700 in savings in total, and a deal that lets you take home a handy kit bundle for the same price as the body-only listing.

Note that this popular deal is currently sold out of immediate stock, but you can still add the listing to your cart for the next batch. It's probably worth doing so sooner rather than later since there's no telling how long this deal will actually last.

At this price, the S9 is definitely worth considering if you're looking for a decent video-first camera. It's not only one of the cheapest full-frame bodies on the market right now (if not the absolute cheapest), but it also supports 6K open gate video and the brand's new LUTs for superb results straight out of camera. Paired with this useful kit zoom, you have everything you need here for a high-quality vlogging or videography set-up - minus a gimbal and some lighting.

Panasonic Lumix S9 deal

Panasonic Lumix S9 with 20-60mm f3.5-5.6 lens : was £1,799 now £999 at Wex Photo Video Wex's deal on the Panasonic S9 brings the 60mm kit down to a new record-low price. With a massive $700 off, today's price on this bundle is the same as the body only. Featuring 6K 'open gate' video, Panasonic's excellent real-time LUTs, and impressive image stabilization, the S9 brings an extremely competitive set of video-focused features for the price. While photographers will be better served with other bodies, the S9 is a great choice for beginner videographers in particular.

An underrated video-centric gem

(Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

The S9 has been a relatively divisive camera since it was launched, and our Panasonic Lumix S9 review certainly didn't shy away from a few of the compromises the brand made to make such a cheap full-frame camera with these specs. For example, we're not huge fans of the lack of a viewfinder or hot shoe, and the flush body isn't the best for pairing with larger lenses, ergonomically speaking.

These points aside, however, the S9 is definitely a camera with a distinct niche appeal. Its specs are almost unbeatable at this price, and you do get a superbly portable body if you pair it with a suitable lens. Recent updates have also made it a much more capable body, with firmware upgrades including subject detection autofocus modes and remote shooting via the Lumix Lab app.