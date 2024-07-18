Get 5% extra with this exclusive deal when you sell your camera gear at MPB

The ability to sell old photography equipment opens up a whole new world of possibilities for photographers. I know how easy it is to become attached to a camera body, a lens, or a camera light, but there comes a day when you've either stopped using it or you need to trade. MPB is my go-to place when I need to cash in on my old gear.

MPB is a huge online store that not only lets you buy camera equipment but also enables you to sell to your gear in real-time. All it takes is filling out a simple form and answering some questions about the kit and its condition. Having done that, you'll be presented with a sell-back price. At this stage, you can go a step further and also perform a trade.

We've partnered with MPB to offer TechRadar US readers an incredible extra 5% on their sell quote at MPB when they use our exclusive code at checkout. That additional bonus might be enough to help you buy a more premium piece of equipment.

The offer is only available until July 31st and only works in the US. Now's the time to dig out your old camera gear and get selling. MPB regularly has live offers and you can check out our MPB coupon codes hub for more offers throughout the year.

MPB.com: get 5% extra on your sell quote

TechRadar US readers can benefit from getting an extra 5% on their real-time sell quote this July. All you need is our exclusive coupon code. MPB provides one of the best Sell Back programs available anywhere. There's no better time to sell your old gear and get upgrading.

US only - Ends July 31st

Great picks from MPB

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV: Ideal for Wedding Photographers The Canon 5D series of cameras are among some of the best in the world. They are ideal for all types of photography, with particular emphasis on wedding photography and photojournalism. The 5D Mark IV has an impressive 30.4-megapixel CMOS sensor, a fast 61-point autofocus system, and a maximum ISO of 32000 (expandable to 102400). Choose the condition you want based on your budget. Canon 5D Mark IV (excellent condition): $1,459

Canon 5D Mark IV (good condition): $1,199

Canon 5D Mark IV (well used): $874

Fujifilm X-T2: Ideal for street or travel The Fujifilm X-T2 with these two prime lenses is an ideal beginner-friendly option for street photography and travel. Not only do you get a fantastic body in the form of the X-T2 but you also benefit from two lightweight lenses that cover both wide and close ranges. Despite being around for a few years, the X-T2 still boasts great JPEG film simulation presets, which makes it a good option for those who want social media hero shots straight out of camera. Fuji X-T2 (excellent condition): $779

Fujifilm XF 18mm f/2 R (good condition): $329

Fujifilm XF 50mm f/2 R WR (good condition): $299

Total cost: $1,407

100% guaranteed with MPB

One of the reasons I love MPB is that they give you a 100% guarantee on anything you buy from them. Their in-house professionals check every piece of gear, which gives customers peace of mind with every transaction. Every product comes with six months of warranty as standard, with options for additional coverage for those who desire a bit of extra security.

Selling and buying camera tech is incredibly easy with MPB, thanks to their trade in process. Simply fill out the form to sell your equipment and before checking out, add the product(s) you want to buy. MPB will work out who owes who and how much before you check out. The process is stress free and beautifully straight-forward.