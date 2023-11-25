These cameras for kids are so cheap for Black Friday they’re practically stocking stuffers

Some of my favorite cameras ever for young snappers can make great Christmas presents in these Black Friday deals. They don't cost the earth, and they certainly aren't cheap junk that'll break ten minutes after unboxing. No, these are some of the best cameras for kids that range from animal-themed digital cameras with a selfie mode to instant cameras that make cute-sized prints.

The pick of the bunch in the UK is probably the VTech Kidizoom Duo 5.0, which was £64.99 and is now £37.49 at Amazon. It's great for 3+ year olds. In the US, I can recommend the Camp Snap Camera for slightly older kids – it's a screen-free digital detox that looks the part, with $10 off and now $55 at Camp Snap.

If your budget can stretch a little further, we've been busy finding the best Black Friday camera deals, too. Happy shopping!

Today's best cameras for kids Black Friday bargains (US)

Camp Snap Camera: was $65 now $55 at Camp Snap Photo

We're big fans of this neat idea – a screen-free retro snapper. It's like a digital version of the single-use disposable camera – instead of film there's built-in memory for up to 2,000 8MP photos, so you can use it as much as you like, without film cost. It's got the retro swag and no screen at all, which is refreshing in this digital age. You can give your kids a Camp Snap to take away with them on screen-free vacations. There's now free shipping in the UK, too.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was $79.95 now $69.95 at Adorama

We rate the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 as the best instant camera you can buy, and it's currently available for £69 from Argos in several different colours: Blue, Mint Green, Pink, White and Purple. It's an easy-to-use instant camera that's particularly good for parties, and we think would make an excellent Christmas gift for a snap-happy youngster. It uses Instax Mini film which you need t o buy separately, and though not cheap, you'll struggle to fund better value instant film.

myFirst Camera 3: was $79.90 now $63.92 at Amazon

The third instalment of this simple shooter that's perfectly-sized for little hands and only weighs 2.8 oz / 80g comes with a choice of animal-themed soft cases adds a selfie camera and a new macro mode to the standard 16MP and Full HD 1080p video features of its predecessor, meaning it could be on of the best cameras kids. Now its maker, myFirst, has handed out a store-wide 20% discount on all of its products between November 23 and 27, making this a decent gift. If you pick up three at the same time on the myFirst site, the discount is upped to 30% – that's $55.93 for each one. Price check: myFirst $63.92

Today's best cameras for kids Black Friday bargains (UK)

VTech Kidizoom Duo 5.0: was £64.99 now £37.49 at Amazon

Vtech is one of the original names in cameras for younger kids, creating easy to handle snappers with large controls ideal for small hands, and eye-catching colors. The Duo 5.0 version is the latest version with 5MP and 4x zoom front camera, selfie camera, loads of fun photo filters and stickers, plus games to play too. This has been the first camera for many kids and it's not at a record low price in the UK. The link above is for the blue version, but it's also available in pink for £37.49, too.



myFirst Camera 3: was £79.90 now £63.20 at myFirst

The third instalment of this simple shooter that's perfectly-sized for little hands and only weighs 2.8 oz / 80g comes with a choice of animal-themed soft cases adds a selfie camera and a new macro mode to the standard 16MP and Full HD 1080p video features of its predecessor, meaning it could be on of the best cameras kids. Now its maker, myFirst, has handed out a store-wide 20% discount on all of its products between November 23 and 27, making this a decent gift. If you pick up three at the same time, the discount is upped to 30% – that's £55.30 for each one.

Camp Snap Camera: was £53 now £44.92 at Camp Snap Photo

Camp Snap Camera: was £53 now £44.92 at Camp Snap Photo

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was £79 now £69 at Argos

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was £79 now £69 at Argos

