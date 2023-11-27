This awesome SanDisk SSD Cyber Monday deal is so good, I might fly to the US to get it

The best mirrorless cameras today can shoot high resolution photos and video, or rattle off super fast burst shooting for action at speeds we didn't think possible. We're getting better quality and speed from our cameras than ever before. It's a great time to shoot stills and video, except perhaps for one thing – where do all those huge digital files go?

Reliable memory, whether that's the memory card in the camera or the external drive that's storing your files long-term, is more important than ever. It's just as well then, that B&H Photo has some almighty Cyber Monday deals on its range of SanDisk products.

For this specific 'V2' range of SanDisk Extreme SSDs, there's a huge discount for all the models that include 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. You'll see the 2TB for $99.99 at B&H Photo below, but if you need the 4TB version it's $199 – that's still a great deal.

Sadly for me in the UK, the prices are a lot steeper, and so I am looking over the Atlantic green-eyed. If you're lucky enough to live in the US, I'd pick up this bargain today.

Today's best Cyber Monday SSD deal: SanDisk portable SSD V2 up to $600 off

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 (2TB): was $449.99 now $99.99 at B&H Photo

Save $350: High resolution photos, rapid burst shooting, super-high quality video recording – today's cameras are more capable and more data-hungry than ever. Many of the best hybrid video camera cameras can record directly onto SSD, too, where you'll get the best possible quality video output. This Extreme Portable SSD V2 boasts 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds and a USB-C 3.2 connection. Now with this ridiculously good price on a top-performing SSD, you get the best bang for your buck, too. There are 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions, and in my book, this 2TB is the most sensible option.

I personally use SanDisk Portable SSD V2 drives to store files for active video projects because when paired with a speedy computer, they are quick enough to handle 4K video editing projects, even the 10-bit 4:2:2 4K video files with the highest possible bit rate that I'm often asked by clients to shoot with. These files are huge, and using a slower external drive just doesn't cut it – the drive becomes a bottleneck.

These SSD drives are usually really expensive, and I'd save money by storing files of completed projects on cheaper external drives. However, the prices here are so good that I wouldn't even need to do that anymore. Sadly for me, I don't live in the US, but if I did I would pick up a bunch of these physically tiny but super powerful drives now.

SanDisk also does different color versions of these SSDs for a premium of around 10%. You can choose 'Sky Blue' or 'Monterey' versions instead of Black – for example, the Sky Blue 2TB costs $109.99 at B&H Photo.

