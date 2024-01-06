Makers of world's first dual lens action camera say it's got GoPro-beating night vision

When it comes to the best action cameras on the market, it takes a lot to draw attention away from GoPro – but SJCAM thinks that the dual-lens setup and night vision capabilities of its new SJ20 model has enough about it to be a serious challenger to GoPro.

One of the two lenses (f/2.0) is specifically for daytime shooting and the other (f/1.3) is for night, which SJCAM says ensures high-quality results no matter what time you're recording. Video recording goes up to 4K, and image capture tops out at 20 megapixels.

There's a 6-axis gyroscope built in here too, intended to ensure ultra-stable footage in any scenario, from kayaking to cycling. Clearly we can't comment until we've reviewed the SJ20, but the demo footage certainly looks impressive.

SJCAM says the battery life is around 7 hours between charges, while you can extend that by buying an external battery pack and a rechargeable camera grip. The camera has been specifically designed with a modular interface to make attaching accessories easier.

Video modes and dual displays

Other specs and features you'll want to know about are waterproofing up to depths of 16 feet (that's nearly 5 meters), motion detection, pre-recording and slow-motion capabilities, and continuous shooting and timelapse modes.

As well as the dual camera lenses there are two screens: a 1.3-inch display on the front and a 2.29-inch touch-enabled display on the back. If you think all of this sounds very promising, the camera is available now for $229 / £179.

It's been a few years since we've had a close look at an SJCAM model, but our SJCAM SJ8 Pro review awarded 4.5 stars to the device. There was lots of praise for the quality of the 4K video, and the number of shooting options on board.

The same star rating was more recently awarded in our GoPro Hero 12 Black review, and that's the sort of competition that the SJ20 is going to be going up against – though it's worth bearing in mind that the Hero 12 Black retails for $399.99 / £399.99 / AU$649.95.