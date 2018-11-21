Web Hosting deals: get best prices for Black Friday 2018

We scoured the internet for the best website hosting deals for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond. We asked our website hosting partners to come up with their very best deals for TechRadar readers.

We got special offers with up to 90% off discounts on a wide variety of plans - you just won't find a lot of these offers by going directly to the website.

And as it is for tech, clothes, household items and more, Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide an exciting 96 hours (if you count the weekend) to grab bargains.

Many of these packages are given even heavier discounts around this time. But this isn't about solely the price and we only recommend deals from web hosting providers that we really rate. Which is why the Inmotion Hosting deal is at the top - it's a great price on our #1 favorite web hosting company.

Whether you plan to use your new web hosting package to build a small website, an e-commerce website, a portfolio website or simply to learn the trade, you will find the perfect web hosting offer for you in our end of year bargain sales.

1&1 Ionos business web hosting | $116 $12 for a year

Enjoy a 90% discount for a whole year plus get a free domain name during that period when you take a business web hosting package from 1&1 Ionos. Spend just $12 to get quality web hosting from one of the biggest website hosting providers in the world.

WP-Engine Startup | $35 $18.96 per month

WP Engine does managed wordpress hosting and nothing else. It is offering a near 50% discount off its RRP with the coupon code cyberwpe2018. You get 10GB storage space, 50GB bandwidth plus WordPress themes, SSL certificates and a lot more. Deal starts : November 22, 2018, 00:00 CST

Hostinger single shared hosting | $7.99 $0.80 per month

Get 10GB of SSD space and 100GB bandwidth from Hostinger and pay only $0.80 when you take a 48-month subscription. That's the cheapest web hosting offer we've ever seen and one definitely worth looking at.

SiteGround StartUp Web Hosting | $11.95 $2.99 per month

SiteGround is offering a massive 75% discount off the RRP of all ts shared hosting packages when you buy a 12-month subscription. You get 10GB storage space, unlimited bandwidth plus loads of freebies like free CDN and free SSL certificate. Deal starts : November 23, 2018, 00:00 CST

