This lowest-ever Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 price finally makes it a true iPad Pro rival

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has hit its lowest ever price thanks to an early Black Friday 2019 deal, bringing the premium tablet's price tumbling down to a much more affordable level - and one which may trouble Apple.

The Galaxy Tab S4 price starts at just $449.99, which sees it comfortably undercut its core rival - the iPad Pro (which starts at $799 for the 64GB, 11-inch model).

The base model of the Galaxy Tab S4 gets you a 10.5-inch QHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, 7,300mAh battery, a headphone jack, four stereo speakers and - importantly - the S Pen stylus included in the box. With Apple's iPads, you have to purchase the $129 second-gen Apple Pencil separately.

It does have an older, flagship chipset, with a Snapdragon 835 at its heart, but it still provides plenty of grunt for movies and gaming.

This deal is available from a number of retailers, including Samsung's own website, Best Buy and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 (64GB) $649.99 $449.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest Galaxy Tab S4 price ever, with the Wi-Fi only 64GB slate come with a huge saving of $200. It includes the S Pen stylus in the box, and you can turn it into a hybrid desktop machine by pairing a keyboard and mouse with it.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 (128GB) $749.99 $549.99 at Amazon

If you need a bit more internal storage (the slate also has a microSD slot) the Wi-Fi only 128GB slate has also had a massive $200 price cut.

View Deal

Now a highly attractive buy

With its initial launch price, the Galaxy Tab S4 felt a little too expensive for what it offered back in August 2018.

But just over a year later, with a software update to Android 9, improved features and its new, lower price thanks to this Black Friday deal, the Tab S4 could now be a serious contender for anyone looking to pick up a powerful tablet.

We're expecting to see more top tablet deals as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so if the Galaxy Tab S4 doesn't quite fit the bill keep an eye on TechRadar as we'll bring you all the best discounts, offers and price cuts right here.